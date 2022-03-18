Rep. Daniel Fister, R-Versailles, has filed for re-election in the 56th House District.

Fister has used his position within the Republican “supermajority” to serve Franklin County and represent the people of the 56th District, which includes parts of Fayette and Franklin counties and all of Woodford County.

He has worked to reign in government overreach, create economic growth and has brought money home for roads, education, broadband and the water improvements recently announced by the governor, he said. 

“First, I want to thank the people of my district for the privilege of being their representative. I have kept my promises to stand up for human life, our police and the people of my district regardless of their political party," he stated when asked about a second term.

"I am currently sponsoring legislation to allow a moment of silence in our schools, do away with personal income taxes, and grow our economy.  But there is much more work to be done, to help me keep Franklin County at the 'table.' I ask for your vote in November.” 

In addition to serving on the House Committees for Agriculture, Small Business, and Tourism, Fister also represents Kentucky on the Council of State Governments’ Southern Region Agriculture Committee.

He can be reached at Dan@DanFister.com or www.DanFister.com

