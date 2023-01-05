Rep. Dan Fister, of Versailles, will serve on the Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations, Small Business and Information Technology, and the Tourism and Outdoor Recreation committees, according to an announcement from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.
“It is an honor to be a strong advocate for my district and be a good steward of the people’s tax dollars on these committees,” said Fister. “I look forward to being an asset to each committee as my colleagues in the legislature and I work to improve opportunities throughout the Commonwealth.”
The House Licensing and Occupations committee deals with licenses that do not normally fall into any other committees such as racing, prize fighting and wrestling, places of entertainment, alcoholic beverage control, and private corporations. Committee members also consider legislation relating to real estate licensees, auctioneers, and accountants.
As a member of the House Small Business and Information Technology Committee, Fister will work to ensure that state laws help foster an environment that supports small businesses and their employers. Committee members also address broadband Internet, information technology planning, and Internet service providers.
The House Tourism and Outdoor Recreation members oversee legislation that deals with tourism, travel promotion, fish and wildlife, hunting and fishing, boating, and horseback riding. The committee also addresses issues like laws that apply to billboards, recreational land use, and all-terrain vehicles.
Fister’s committee membership comes on the heels of his recent appointment as the new Vice Chair of the Agriculture Committee As Vice Chair, Fister deals with matters that pertain to crops, livestock, poultry, and their marketing; tobacco; stockyards; agricultural cooperatives and marketing associations; agriculture weights and measures (including those used in grocery stores), veterinarians, the state and county fairs; and amusement parks.
“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne added. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. This session we will continue our efforts to lower taxes, look for ways to help Kentuckians and the state navigate record inflation, and continue fighting to protect the values that define our Commonwealth.”
With these appointments, Rep. Fister is in a position to positively impact not only his district, but also the entire commonwealth. The 2023 Regular Session convened on Tuesday and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov or following @KYHouseGOP on Facebook, Twitter and most major social media outlets.
Fister serves the state’s 56th House District, which includes all of Woodford County and portions of Franklin and Jessamine counties.
