Rep. Dan Fister, of Versailles, will serve on the Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations, Small Business and Information Technology, and the Tourism and Outdoor Recreation committees, according to an announcement from the office of House Speaker David Osborne. 

“It is an honor to be a strong advocate for my district and be a good steward of the people’s tax dollars on these committees,” said Fister. “I look forward to being an asset to each committee as my colleagues in the legislature and I work to improve opportunities throughout the Commonwealth.”

Daniel Fister.jpg

Daniel Fister

