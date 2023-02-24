Brooklyn Clemmons and Marissa Workman, both of Berea Independent Schools, look through the prom dresses with help from Donna Wildt at Cinderella's Closet at Memorial Baptist Church Wednesday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The non-profit Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet has been "turning dresses into dreams" since 2008 after Amy Snow, dropout prevention coordinator and community education director for Franklin County Schools, saw a need and found a solution.
Cinderella’s Closet provides formalwear to students who otherwise could not afford the cost to attend senior prom. The first year a hand full of princesses were served, and in 2022 more than 160 girls received dresses from 18 schools. There are currently 135 girls registered for 2023 with several schools to still be scheduled.
Princesses are referred for the program through their school’s counselor or resource coordinator. Cinderella's Closet serves 35 schools in 19 counties and more when requested. Each princess receives a dress, shoes, jewelry set, Princess Poem frame, card from fairy godmother and bag of snacks, all for free.
During the event, the princess hears positive affirmations to help her feel beautiful on the inside and out with an opportunity to make prayer requests or pray with a Fairy Godmother, according to a press release. Many princesses have come back to volunteer or donate their dresses to be used again.
Cinderella’s Closet started at Immanuel United Methodist Church in northern Kentucky in 2008. The second location was established at First United Methodist Church in Frankfort in 2009. The dress inventory was moved to Memorial Baptist Church, 130 Holmes St., in 2019. The program did not occur in 2020 due to COVID-19. MBC allows the organization to house the dresses and accessories all year long and utilize building spaces for the main event.
The event is a success each year because of volunteers, donations and support from the community. Volunteers are from various groups, churches, and individuals who donate items, support with cash donations or work the event.
The event will take place March 8-11 and several volunteers and donations are still needed. There are volunteer positions available for set-up, clean up, serving snacks and drinks, fairy godmother and alterations.
Donations still needed include new or gently used silver, gold and black dress shoes, and gently used high school prom dresses (less than five years old). Dresses can be delivered to Memorial Baptist Church from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Cinderella's Closet has a dedicated board to keep the organization strong.
"Each princess may come hoping to find the perfect prom dress and we hope they leave with feeling confident and supported," according to the press release. "It is so much more than just a dress. Everyone is looking forward to year 15 of turning dresses into dreams."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.