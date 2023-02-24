031222_CinderellasCloset_hb_web-2.jpg

Brooklyn Clemmons and Marissa Workman, both of Berea Independent Schools, look through the prom dresses with help from Donna Wildt at Cinderella's Closet at Memorial Baptist Church Wednesday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The non-profit Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet has been "turning dresses into dreams" since 2008 after Amy Snow, dropout prevention coordinator and community education director for Franklin County Schools, saw a need and found a solution.

Cinderella’s Closet provides formalwear to students who otherwise could not afford the cost to attend senior prom. The first year a hand full of princesses were served, and in 2022 more than 160 girls received dresses from 18 schools. There are currently 135 girls registered for 2023 with several schools to still be scheduled.

