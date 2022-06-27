4th st. main bust 2.jpeg

Work crews from the Frankfort Plant Board were called out to address a broken water main on Fourth Street between Steele and Conway streets on Monday morning.

4th St main break.jpg

Frankfort Plant Board work crews dig to find a broken water main on Fourth Street on Monday morning. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

FPB Operator Tim Casey, who was on the scene with his crew, said that the cast iron pipe had deteriorated over several decades, causing the under side of the pipe to split open. 

4th st. main bust.jpeg

Standing water on Fourth Street as a result of a broken water main. (Courtesy of Jackie Y. Noonan)

The break caused water to cascade downhill toward Steele Street until the crews arrived and shut off the supply. 

Casey said the the broken section of pipe would be replaced with a more durable and longer lasting ductile iron. He said that the main should be fixed and water pressure restored to the surrounding blocks by Monday afternoon. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription