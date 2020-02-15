The pancakes were fresh and the syrup was flowing at the annual Kiwanis Club of Frankfort pancake breakfast Saturday morning.
This is the second year the fundraiser for the nonprofit service organization was held at Franklin County High School. This year’s breakfast was co-sponsored by Traditional Bank.
At $6 a ticket, the all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancakes, biscuits, gravy, sausage and more helps support the dozens of projects and events the club organizes each year.
Some of those projects include the Franklin County summer lunch program, the Salvation Army health, wellness and safety fair, Longest Day of Play at Juniper Hill Park, Cub Scout cookouts, goody bags for hospitals and more.
Five of the club’s members were honored Saturday for more than 25 years of membership.
George W. Gayhart was honored for hitting the 45-year mark; Scott Hankla was honored for hitting the 40-year mark; and Warner Caines and Fred Chumbler were honored for meeting the 30-year mark.
Kiwanian Roy McCall could not be at Saturday’s event, but he will be honored for being a member for 50 years at a later date.
Each person received a Legion of Honor certificate and pin.
According to Kiwanian and former club President Fred Troutman, once a Kiwanian achieves 25 years of service, a new certificate and pin are given every five years.
Members of Kentucky State University’s Circle K Club, a service leadership program sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort, also volunteered at the event.
Circle K Club President Calysta Little-Prather, Vice President Amani Wagner, co-event coordinator Miracle Gaines and members Michael McLeod and Mia Symone Lattimore aided in serving food and drinks and helped clear tables.
Little-Prather said the Circle K Club organizes community service projects for all students to get involved in at KSU. The club has 10 members and an adviser.
Troutman said the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort sponsors other service leadership programs like Circle K at other schools, such as K-Kids at Hearn Elementary and the Key Club at Western Hills High School and Frankfort High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Great breakfast! Got to see and talk to a lot of good people in our community. The little children had fun running in the foyer next to the cafeteria !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.