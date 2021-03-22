Five local Kentucky State Police civilian employees were honored during a private ceremony that was postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Frankfort residents who won awards include:

• Sonia Way, administrative specialist II, who won the Supply/Properties Management Award.

• Robert Clemmons, certified driver’s test administrator II, who won the Drivers Testing Award.

• Leah Campbell, forensic biologist I, who won the Forensic Services Support Award.

• Nathanael Ferrero, digital forensic supervisor, who won the Information Technology Award.

• Annette Tomnitz-Semeniuk, administrative specialist I, who won the Records Technical Support Award.

KSP Acting Commissioner Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr. said civilian employees are the backbone of the agency and it is important to recognize their hard work and dedication.

“This huge organization that we call KSP is like a machine. It takes each and every part for it to function properly. Make no mistake about it, if we do not have our civilian personnel this machine does not function properly,” said Burnett. “We are interconnected relying on each other to provide the highest law enforcement services available to the Commonwealth.”

