The following people were appointed or reappointed to boards and commissions at Monday's Frankfort City Commission voting meeting:

• Craig Potts, Marc Stone and Allison Depenbrock were reappointed to the Tourist & Convention Commission. Their terms will expire on June 30, 2025.

• Lesa K. Hodge and Jamaal Jackson were appointed to the Board of Park Commissioners. They will serve terms expiring on May 1, 2026. Hodge will replace Ann French Thomas and Jackson replaces Judy Zeigler, whose terms expired.

