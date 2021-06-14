Frankfort Elks Lodge 530 has released additional information about its Community Day celebration at Dolly Graham Park on Saturday.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the park, 225 River St.

Elks #530 flag folding ceremony

Rick Nesselrode, left, and Mark Ruble, right, perform a flag-folding ceremony as Bradford Marston, center, reads the importance of each fold on the Old Capitol lawn in this 2020 State Journal file photo. All three men are members of the Elks Lodge #530.

The lodge is donating and dedicating a 30-foot flagpole and flag in observance of Flag Day and National Flag Week. Members of Frankfort Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075 will perform color guard and flag duties.

Speakers will include state Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Pastor Les Whitlock of First Corinthian Baptist Church.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include a ribbon-cutting to officially mark the opening of the new playground at Dolly Graham Park.

The event will also feature comments from BriAnna Burbridge, a Frankfort High School graduate, University of Pikeville women's basketball standout and the 8- to-9-year-old girls champion in the 2007-08 Elks National Hoop Shoot Contest, as well as the event’s Getty Powell Award Winner for the highest-scoring girl overall.  

The celebration will include a basketball “hoop” shoot and a soccer goal shoot, as well as information booths related to community projects and scholarships sponsored throughout the year by the local Elks chapter. The lodge will provide free hot dogs, chips and soft drinks, as well as Hoggy’s Ice Cream. 

“We’re excited about this opportunity to celebrate the South Frankfort neighborhood and increase awareness of our goals as an organization to cultivate good fellowship and to serve our community,” said lodge leader Mark Skeeters. “Even during the pandemic, we continued to serve Frankfort through a number of fundraisers in support of area veterans, The Sunshine Center, Kentucky Elks Association's State Major Project, 'Kids with Cancer,' The L.I.F.E. House for Animals, as well as scholarship and essay contests for students. It’s a part of our work as an organization to demonstrate that ‘Elks Care and Elks Share.' ”

