Frankfort Elks Lodge 530 has released additional information about its Community Day celebration at Dolly Graham Park on Saturday.
The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the park, 225 River St.
The lodge is donating and dedicating a 30-foot flagpole and flag in observance of Flag Day and National Flag Week. Members of Frankfort Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075 will perform color guard and flag duties.
Speakers will include state Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Pastor Les Whitlock of First Corinthian Baptist Church.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include a ribbon-cutting to officially mark the opening of the new playground at Dolly Graham Park.
The event will also feature comments from BriAnna Burbridge, a Frankfort High School graduate, University of Pikeville women's basketball standout and the 8- to-9-year-old girls champion in the 2007-08 Elks National Hoop Shoot Contest, as well as the event’s Getty Powell Award Winner for the highest-scoring girl overall.
The celebration will include a basketball “hoop” shoot and a soccer goal shoot, as well as information booths related to community projects and scholarships sponsored throughout the year by the local Elks chapter. The lodge will provide free hot dogs, chips and soft drinks, as well as Hoggy’s Ice Cream.
“We’re excited about this opportunity to celebrate the South Frankfort neighborhood and increase awareness of our goals as an organization to cultivate good fellowship and to serve our community,” said lodge leader Mark Skeeters. “Even during the pandemic, we continued to serve Frankfort through a number of fundraisers in support of area veterans, The Sunshine Center, Kentucky Elks Association's State Major Project, 'Kids with Cancer,' The L.I.F.E. House for Animals, as well as scholarship and essay contests for students. It’s a part of our work as an organization to demonstrate that ‘Elks Care and Elks Share.' ”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.