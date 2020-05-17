A flash flood watch is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued the watch, which means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
Rainfall accumulations of 1-3 inches will be possible, with isolated areas of up to 4 inches. This heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding in some locations.
The forecast calls for a 90% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm Monday with a high temperature near 74. Some storms could produce heavy rain. New rainfall amounts between ¾ and 1 inch are possible.
There is a 90% chance of rain and the possibility of storms Monday night with 1-2 inches of precipitation possible. Lows around 58.
Showers are likely with the possibility of a storm after 2 p.m. Tuesday. With an 80% chance of rain, new rainfall amounts of ¾ and 1 inch are possible. A high of 71 is expected.
Showers continue Tuesday night with ¼ to ½ inch possible. Nighttime low will be near 55.
Elkhorn Creek at Peaks Mill is expected to crest at 7.1 feet at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Flood stage is 10 feet.
