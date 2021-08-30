A flash flood watch has been issued for Franklin County from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Louisville put the flood watch into effect Monday as the region braces for remnants of Hurricane Ida interacting with a stalled front.

083021 Weather

“Total rainfall of 2-4 inches and briefly intense rainfall rates could lead to flash flooding,” NWS said in a special weather statement.

A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding — especially where the most intense rainfall occurs.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 100% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm with a high of 75. New rainfall amounts of ½ to ¾ of an inch are possible.

Rain will continue Tuesday night with ½ and ¾ of an inch possible. Overnight lows will dip to near 65.

On Wednesday there is a 30% chance of showers before 2 p.m. followed by mostly sunny skies and a high of 80. Wednesday night lows will be around 57.

The forecast on Thursday calls for sun and a high near 79 and an overnight low of 55.

