A flash flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for Franklin County.

The watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

“There is a potential for repeated rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall,” the National Weather Service in Louisville said in a statement.

“Total rainfall accumulations of 2-4 inches will be possible across the watch area.”

The NWS forecast calls for an 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday night with between ½ and ¾ inch of rainfall expected. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Thursday with a high temperature of 75 predicted. Winds will be out of the southwest at 14-18 mph with gusts as high as 33 mph. New rainfall amounts between ½ and ¾ inch of rainfall is forecast.

Rain, heavy at times, is expected Thursday night as overnight temps dip to near 50. Winds will be out of the northwest at 7-16 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph possible. Between ¼ and ½ inch of rain is expected.

The weather will dry out Friday in time for Oaks Day at Churchill Downs. Mostly sunny skies are forecast with a high near 65. Northwest winds of 8-11 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph are likely. Overnight lows will sink to near 37 Friday night.

Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning. Otherwise the Derby Day forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 71.

