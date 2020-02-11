A flash flood watch has been issued for several central Kentucky counties, including Franklin County, in advance of another round of rain.
The watch will be in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected late Wednesday evening and night, the National Weather Service said. The agency is predicting 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with higher amounts possible.
A flash flood watch means that conditions could develop for flash flooding.
Rain will move into the region after noon on Wednesday with a high temperature of 44.
Wednesday night there is a 100% chance of precipitation with east winds becoming west after midnight and gusts as high as 22 mph, according to the NWS forecast, which estimates between 1-2 inches of rain will fall Wednesday night.
Elkhorn Creek at Peaks Mill is expected to crest at 9.7 feet at 3 p.m. Thursday. Flood stage is 10 feet.
Rain chances diminish Thursday afternoon as windy conditions and cloudy skies prevail. A high of 42 is expected. Thursday night temperatures will take a tumble with lows in the mid-teens.
The sun returns to the Valentine's Day forecast Friday but the cold will stick around as the high temperature will struggle to make it to 30.
By 3 p.m. Friday, the Kentucky River at the Frankfort lock is expected to reach 27.3 feet. Flood stage is 31 feet.
