Local resident Chuck Fletcher, who serves as a Kiwanis International Trustee, had a busy year counseling the Kiwanis Districts of Rocky Mountain, North Carolina, South Carolina and Key Club International. 

“We have seen great strides in our largest service group in the world and that is Key Club International. These young people are making things happen with a growth from 187,000 to 251,000 students,” Fletcher said.

