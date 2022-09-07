Local resident Chuck Fletcher, who serves as a Kiwanis International Trustee, had a busy year counseling the Kiwanis Districts of Rocky Mountain, North Carolina, South Carolina and Key Club International.
“We have seen great strides in our largest service group in the world and that is Key Club International. These young people are making things happen with a growth from 187,000 to 251,000 students,” Fletcher said.
“I remember speaking to the young people in Orlando challenging them in their goals and they met all of them when announced in Washington, D.C., at their annual convention in June. The group has strong leadership, and staff, what an honor and privilege to work with the Key Club. Yes, we celebrate with the music. We are champions of the world!”
Young people have always been part of Fletcher’s heart because they have so much potential to make a difference in the world, school, home and communities.
Fletcher mentioned that Kiwanis has two clubs in our community at Franklin County High School that has received honors both district and national and Western Hills High School.
“We would like to have a club at Frankfort High School,” he added.
Fletcher has been appointed by International President Bert West, of Divide, Colorado, the Kiwanis Districts of Florida, New York and Belgium-Luxemburg. He was appointed as Chair of the International Membership Committee and serves on the Executive Board, Risk Management, Service and Partnership.
“These are challenging times from the pandemic to continue growth in the organization. Growth is essential to be a strong organization as we continue to see Asia, India, and Africa large growth, it is time that we build clubs in America with a magic goal of 189 and a total of 357 across our 80 countries,” Fletcher explained. “I am excited to work with our team and staff to take the challenge of growth among the Kiwanis International organization.
Fletcher belongs to the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort, which he has been a member of for 17 years, and has served as vice president, president, lieutenant governor and governor in (2015-2016). He has served with distinction and helped open new clubs.
“I can’t believe that a little guy growing up on a farm has the task of leading a group to new heights and possibilities. It is very simple and we are looking at a plan, make it simple when we were at a plus in the Kentucky-Tennessee District with a positive growth in 2015-2016,” he added.
He has been a big supporter of the Kiwanis Children’s Fund, where students can obtain grants for projects and develop strong leadership programs and service in communities.
Outside of Kiwanis, Fletcher is a member of the Franklin County Schools Board, chair of the Frankfort Regional Medical Center Board and past president of the Capital City Retired Teachers’ Association.
He has a heart for the children in Kentucky, and because of his desire to see that all children succeed, he was appointed by the governor to a two-year term to the State School Curriculum, Assessment and Accountability Council.
