Chuck Fletcher, of Frankfort, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort and second year of his three-year term as Kiwanis International Trustee, has been appointed as counselor to Key Club International by Kiwanis International President Peter Mancuso.
Key Club is the largest youth service organization in the world with more than 200,000 student members in 2021-22.
Fletcher, who was appointed to the Kiwanis Youth Program’s Committee last year by Past President Art Riley, was re-appointed by Mancuso for a second-year term. He will be a part of a committee that oversees Service Leadership Programs, (K-Kids, Builders Club and Key Clubs) for Kiwanis across the world with a purpose of building leadership and service among elementary, middle and high school students.
“I was surprised when I got the call from President Mancuso awarding me this appointment to Key Club International recently,” Fletcher said. “This is the greatest appointment that any trustee could receive from the International president. Indeed, I was very shocked but honored.”
Fletcher has come up through the ranks in Kiwanis serving as a Kentucky-Tennessee Lt. Governor, various administrator appointments and awarded the governor's position of the Kentucky-Tennessee District in 2015-2016. He had a very successful year accomplishing recognition as the only district in the United States to have positive membership growth.
“That was a great honor,” Fletcher added. “I used the book 'Good to Great' by Tom Collins to develop a strategy that worked with all aspects of the district.
"Being appointed as counselor in the world’s largest student organization will allow me to help with goals and strategies that these student-led officers have developed to keep improving the organization."
Students from the Key Club International Board and Governors from across the globe will work on a five-year strategic plan that includes Service; Leadership; DEI-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Membership Experience; and Growth.
“There are changes coming and I am ecstatic and honored to serve as counselor alongside these young people in developing these new programs. We need to work to understand each other’s culture with respect by learning to lead globally,” Fletcher stated.
“It is hard to believe that a guy, growing up on a farm in rural Kentucky, has had this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young leaders."
