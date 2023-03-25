Thiago Pires, representing Franklin Center For Innovation: Makerspace, makes a turtle pancake with a PancakeBot during Kiwanis Club of Frankfort's pancake breakfast at Franklin County High School Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Kentucky State University Circle Kiwanis International (CKI) Club members, from left, Jiya Alcorn, Kynnedi McHenry, Ayana Thornton, Lanayiah Adams, Aaliyah Nelson and Leeoreana Scott helped serve community members during Kiwanis Club of Frankfort's pancake breakfast at Franklin County High School Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Kiwanis Club of Frankfort member Warner Caines serves pancakes during Kiwanis' pancake breakfast at Franklin County High School Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Community members fill the cafeteria at Franklin County High School during the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort's pancake breakfast Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Kiwanis Club of Frankfort members Lynn Cruz and Susan Jeffers serve breakfast during Kiwanis' pancake breakfast at Franklin County High School Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Kentucky State University Circle Kiwanis International (CKI) Club members, from left, Jiya Alcorn, Kynnedi McHenry, Ayana Thornton, Lanayiah Adams, Aaliyah Nelson and Leeoreana Scott helped serve community members during Kiwanis Club of Frankfort's pancake breakfast at Franklin County High School Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The Kiwanis Club of Frankfort hosted a pancake breakfast Saturday morning at Franklin County High School.
From 7:30-11 a.m. Kiwanis members and volunteers flipped pancakes for more than 400 community members. The meal was free, but donations were accepted.
"We had more volunteers this time than we have ever had," Kiwanis pancake breakfast chairperson Carol Smith said. "We had more than 70 volunteers. So many people heard about the breakfast through word of mouth from our members and from our wonderful sponsors."
Smith said the fundraiser goal for the event was $10,000. The donations were collected from community members and business sponsors. Traditional Bank was the title sponsor for the event.
"Most people gave $10 or $20 each for a meal ticket," she added. Some people donated in upward of $200.
There were also several non-profit organizations set up in the foyer of FCHS for the event. Yes Arts, Bridging the Gap, FCHS Key Club, Franklin Center For Innovation: Makerspace, Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort, Simon House and more were in attendance.
"We did not charge them a set-up fee," Smith said. "The goal was for Kiwanis to partner with other organizations and expose them to other members of the community."
Smith said leaders from the nonprofits have told her that they have been able to make many contacts through the event.
She explained the ultimate goal of the event was to raise funds for Kiwanis "so we can continue to do various things for kids in the community and support K Clubs here and the Kentucky State University Circle Kiwanis International (CKI) Club."
The next community event that Kiwanis is hosting is a magic show by celebrity magician Chandler Maglish at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the auditorium at Franklin County High School. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.chandlermaglish.com.
Kiwanis will also host the Longest Day of Play this summer. Those details will be released soon.
