The Kiwanis Club of Frankfort hosted a pancake breakfast Saturday morning at Franklin County High School. 

From 7:30-11 a.m. Kiwanis members and volunteers flipped pancakes for more than 400 community members. The meal was free, but donations were accepted. 

032523_KiwanisPancakeBreakfast_hb_web-4.jpg

Thiago Pires, representing Franklin Center For Innovation: Makerspace, makes a turtle pancake with a PancakeBot during Kiwanis Club of Frankfort's pancake breakfast at Franklin County High School Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
230325 magic show flyer.jpg

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription