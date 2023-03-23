The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a flood watch for Franklin and surrounding counties from 8 p.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Saturday.

Two to 4 inches of moderate to heavy rainfall is possible with locally higher amounts.

032323 Weather

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription