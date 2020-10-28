The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a flood watch for Franklin and surrounding counties from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
An upper level disturbance coupled with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta will produce heavy rain across the area with a total of 2-3 inches of precipitation. Locally higher amounts of up to 4 inches are possible.
Rain, which will be heavy at times, is expected to begin after 10 p.m. Wednesday with new precipitation amounts of 1-2 inches possible. The overnight low will be near 52.
Some of the heaviest rain will fall during the pre-dawn hours and into the Thursday morning rush hour, potentially causing travel challenges, according to Ready Frankfort.
Wet weather will continue Thursday with a 100% chance of rain and a high temperature of 59. New precipitation amounts of 1-2 inches are likely with winds picking up from the Northeast at 11-14 mph. Gusts as high as 26 mph are possible.
Rain will taper off overnight Thursday with a low temp of 40 and North winds around 10 mph with gusts of up to 20 mph possible. Between ¼ and ½ of an inch of new precipitation is expected.
Mostly sunny skies will return Friday with a high of 52 and overnight lows dipping to 33. Widespread frost is possible.
Elkhorn Creek at Peaks Mill is expected to crest at 7.1 feet at 8 a.m. on Friday. Flood stage is 10 feet.
