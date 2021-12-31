A flood watch is in effect for Franklin County from 7 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Louisville issued the flood watch for southern Indiana and central Kentucky.

According to NWS, between 2-4 inches of rain is possible.

123121 Weather

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the NWS said in a special weather statement. "Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded."

The NWS predicts that Elkhorn Creek at Peaks Mill will reach moderate flood stage at 12.5 feet at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Saturday's forecast calls for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some storms could produce heavy rain. High near 64. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday night rain will continue and overnight lows will drop to around 42. Southwest winds will be 9-11 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Expect showers after 2 p.m. Sunday with a high of 51. West winds of 10-13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph are possible. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s Sunday night with showers, possibly mixed with snow showers, likely.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription