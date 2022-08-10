The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a flood watch for Franklin and surrounding counties until midnight.

081022 Weather

Excessive rainfall and runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone areas for portions of central Kentucky east of Interstate 65.

