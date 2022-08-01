The floodwaters from eastern Kentucky are making their way through Frankfort via the Kentucky River. 

According to the National Weather Service, the Kentucky River crested early Monday morning at 22.08 feet. The flood stage is 31 feet. The river is predicted to continue to fall, leveling out at about 12 feet by Wednesday afternoon. 

080122_RiverInfoGraphic.jpg

