Giuseppe Percivati, a native of Italy but currently based out of Arkansas, worked on a mural on the side of Capital Cellars that faces Lewis Street in downtown Frankfort on Saturday.
Percivati said the mural will be of native Kentucky flowers and should be completed by the beginning of the week.
The mural is one of three to go up in Downtown Frankfort following international calls by the Franklin County Arts Council, also known as FrankArts, for murals and sculptures to beautify the area. The installation of the works is collectively called Arts Downtown.