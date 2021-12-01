The Franklin County High School Band Boosters will host its 37th annual fundraising event in support of the Flyer Band beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Flyer Band Bazaar returning Saturday for 37th year

FCHS students help out at the Band Bazaar.(Photo submitted)

Booster President Julie Kemper said the bazaar has become a local tradition, with many vendors returning year after year to show their support of the Flyer Band that has played an important role in the community since the school’s founding in 1958. 

The Flyer Band remains a staple of football and basketball games, local parades and concerts, and students and alumni alike stand for their traditional rendition of the Flyer Fight Song and the Alma Mater. 

As a way to raise funds for uniforms, instruments, travel, lessons, music and more, the FCHS Band Boosters hold the bazaar each year in December. Kemper said proceeds from the event support music experiences for band students at Franklin County High School and Elkhorn Middle School. 

The Flyer Band remains a staple of football and basketball games, local parades and concerts, and students and alumni alike stand for their traditional rendition of the Flyer Fight Song and the Alma Mater. (Photo submitted)

“The bazaar offers handmade items from craftspeople around the region. Everything from pottery to yarn art to glass to wood to fabric can be found at the booths. The Band Boosters provide concessions, a bake sale, a silent auction and a raffle for a flat-screen TV,” Kemper said, adding the best part is the band students help make the event happen. 

This year’s event will see 111 vendors setting up for business from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Franklin County High School, located at 1100 E. Main St. in Frankfort. 

“Masks are required, as is true at all events held inside the school,” Kemper stated. 

Bazaar coordinator Robbie Clements added it is good news being able to have the event in-person this year. 

“We are excited to be back this year and hoping lots of people will be there to support our local crafters, along with our bands,” Clements said. 

FCHS band members hold practice. (Photo submitted)

The FCHS Band Boosters is a nonprofit organization with the mission to support the Franklin County High School and Elkhorn Middle School band programs and the students in them.

Those who shop at Kroger can easily support the bands by going to www.kroger.com/account/communityrewards and setting Franklin County High School Band Boosters (or search for GU649) as their selected charity.

Individuals can also GoodSearch for the Franklin County High School Band Boosters at www.goodshop.com/causes/franklin-county-high-school-band-boosters-frankfort.

