Thousands of aircraft enthusiasts came out for Aviation Day at the Capital City Airport Saturday.

Couple.jpg

A couple watch as a airplane takes off during Aviation Day at the Capital City Airport Saturday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

It was the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic that the event, which featured an airshow, historic air and vehicle displays as well as vehicles displays and food vendors.

Nolan Wyatt.jpg

Nolan Wyatt, 1, of Richmond, sits in the cockpit of a plane during Aviation Day at Capital City Airport Saturday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription