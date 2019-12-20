12,376 pounds.
That is the amount of food eight local schools gathered during a friendly competition to benefit the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County this holiday season.
The Kentucky State Police partnered with Hearn Elementary, Elkhorn Elementary, Westridge Elementary, Peaks Mill Elementary, Bridgeport Elementary, Early Learning Village and The Frankfort Christian Academy to “Cram the Cruiser” — a weeklong statewide initiative to collect food for those in need.
“Partnering with local schools is a great opportunity to harness the excitement these young people have to help in a way that benefits Frankfort,” KSP spokesman Sgt. Josh Lawson explained.
Since the program began nine years ago, more than 2 million pounds of food has been collected across the state, including 473,235 pounds amassed this year.
Locally, Hearn Elementary (2,589 pounds) easily took home the title for the most amount of food outpacing runner-up Elkhorn Elementary (1,705½) by nearly 900 pounds.
Hearn fifth grader Kaden Beach was proud of his school, which received a pizza-dance party hosted by a KSP trooper for their efforts.
“Thanks to the students and teachers, we were able to do this,” he said. “It was great to be a part of ‘Cram the Cruiser’ and help people in need.”
Other participating schools and totals include: Collins Lane (1,568 lbs.); Westridge (1,479½ pounds); Peaks Mill (1,764½ pounds); Bridgeport (1,572½ pounds); Early Learning Village (1,198 pounds); and The Frankfort Christian Academy (499 pounds).
The Franklin County Schools donation drives were organized by fourth and fifth grade Gifted and Talented leadership students from Dec. 2-Dec. 9 and each school surpassed their goal of 1,000 items. FCS collected a total of 11,877 pounds.
“What a great way to spread joy this season,” said FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp.
In addition to helping others, service learning projects such as “Cram the Cruiser” teach students valuable leadership, communication, collaboration and problem-solving skills, according to Melissa Rash, FCS gifted and talented specialist.
“Giving back to their community is one of the most powerful ways to make a difference in the world,” she remarked. “We hope that students will build upon the skills they learned from this project and continue to apply those skills to help the world become a better place.”
Unfortunately, hunger is a persistent problem across the state with more than 650,000 Kentuckians, including roughly 200,000 children, struggling with consistent access to enough food. Those numbers, provided by Feeding Kentucky — a nonprofit hunger relief charity — equate to about 1 in 6 adults and 1 in 5 children who aren’t getting adequate food.
“Hunger is an urban, suburban and rural problem. There is no area of the state where it doesn’t exist,” Lawson added.
In Franklin County, the food insecurity rate is 13.6%, which ties with Henry County for the highest percentage of all neighboring counties. Owen County came in with 12.9%; followed by Anderson and Woodford counties (11.5%); Scott County (11.3%); and Shelby County (11.1%).
“Through (“Cram the Cruiser”), we have an opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of our neighbors and participate in the spirit of the season,” Lawson explained.
According to Regina Swinford, coordinator for the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County, thanks to the students’ generosity “Cram the Cruiser” donations will provide about two months of groceries for those in need locally. In fact, in 2019 the food pantry has helped more neighbors than ever before.
“So far this year over 10,000 local citizens have received a week’s worth of groceries from the food pantry,” she explained. “The donated groceries will make such a difference to so many.”
For more information about the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County, visit http://frankfortfoodpantry.org/.