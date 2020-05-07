Julian Carroll was first elected governor in 1949, when he was a high school junior attending Boys State near Fort Knox.
Twenty-six years later he was elected governor of Kentucky, the pinnacle of a career in public service that spanned 59 years.
Carroll, who turned 89 last month, is currently serving in the state Senate representing District 7, which includes Franklin County. His term ends in December, and it’s the last one he’ll serve.
“I’m almost 90 years old, and it’s time for me to get out of this and enjoy myself,” Carroll said in a phone interview this week.
Born and raised in Paducah, Carroll went to Boys State in 1949 with a group of 30 students from McCracken County. On the bus trip to the event, the students decided someone from McCracken County should run for governor at Boys State.
“One boy on the bus, and I don’t know why, said, ‘I’m going to nominate Julian Carroll to be our candidate for governor at Boys State,’” Carroll said. “He asked if anyone else wanted to run and no one came forward, so he said, ‘We’re going to be for Julian Carroll.’”
Carroll won that election, the start of his political career.
A graduate of the University of Kentucky and UK’s College of Law, Carroll was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1962, and he served as Speaker of the House from 1968-71.
He was elected lieutenant governor in 1971, became acting governor in 1975 when Wendell Ford was elected to the U.S. Senate, and he was elected to the position in 1975, serving from 1975 to 1979.
That’s when Carroll became a permanent Frankfort resident.
“When I was elected lieutenant governor I brought my family up here, and at that time we lived in the lieutenant governor’s mansion,” he said. “It was actually a good political tool for running for governor.
“When I left the governor’s office I bought a farm. I have a 110-acre farm on Elkhorn Creek alongside the Frankfort Country Club. I built a house on the farm, and subsequently we built three more houses on the farm that my children possess. Frankfort has been home since 1971 for my whole family.”
Carroll said being governor allowed him to see what needed to be done for Frankfort.
“One was, and it just seemed to be so obvious, a bypass on the south side of the city,” he said. “I called in the secretary of transportation, John Roberts, and told John what I wanted to do. He said he’d have his engineers look at it. He came back about two weeks later and said his engineers were mad as H-E-double L. I asked why, and he said because they hadn’t thought of it.”
The bypass was built, along with the garage by the Capitol and the Kentucky Horse Park, and ground was broken for the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives during Carroll’s tenure as governor.
“I think one of the things I’m most proud of is raising teachers’ salaries,” Carroll said about his term. “I doubled some teachers’ salaries. Teachers hadn’t been paid well in a long time, and many, many, many teachers told me how important it was.”
One of the most difficult events Carroll dealt with as governor was the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire on May 27, 1977. The fire at the club in Southgate killed 165 people, and more than 200 people were injured.
“I actually went there when I heard about it. I spent the night there comforting people who had lost relatives or members of their immediate family. The Courier-Journal ran a picture of me, exhausted, sitting in the parking lot on a log or something like that," he said, calling the experience devastating.
“After the Beverly Hills fire we created a new department in state government, the Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction, as a result.”
Carroll vetoed a plan that would have flooded the Red River Gorge.
“The Corps of Engineers wanted to build a dam that would have flooded Red River Gorge,” he said. “I had a statewide coal miners’ strike I had to deal with, and we had a bad mining disaster I had to deal with.”
When he left office, Carroll and Ford, his predecessor, were the focus of an investigation of an alleged insurance kickback scheme.
Carroll wasn’t convicted of any wrongdoing in the investigation.
“It proved I was an honest governor,” he said. “That’s what came out of it.”
Carroll was involved in another scandal in 2017 when a man accused Carroll of propositioning and groping him in 2005.
Carroll denied the allegations, and no charges were filed against him. Senate Democrats removed him from his leadership post soon after the allegation was made public.
“That shouldn’t have been,” he said. “I have not received the first phone call, the first letter or the first comment from a single member of my constituency confronting me about that.”
Carroll’s constituents in District 7 elected him to four terms as state senator, with his first term starting in 2005.
The coronarivus pandemic changed the way Carroll planned to end his political career.
“One of the things I’ve been known for is I’m a stump speaker,” he said. “I’ve made a large amount of speeches from the floor of the Senate. I’ve made so many that I take some ribbing from a lot of my Republican friends in the Senate.”
But Carroll wasn’t able to make a final speech this year. When the COVID-19 virus hit, Carroll went to his farm.
“One of the symptoms is shortness of breath,” he said. “I’m 89 and have some shortness of breath, so I left the Senate. I want to enjoy the rest of my life.
“But if we’re called back for a special session or some reason, I’m going to make that speech from the Senate floor.”
