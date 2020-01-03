FOCUS: Changing the face of Frankfort: Murals deemed top story of 2019

Artist Dani Greene installed a Buddha mural in Frankfort almost a year ago, sparking a heated communitywide debate and changing the face of the capital city.
Since last January, the City of Frankfort has passed a few actions regarding murals, including an ordinance outlining a process to install murals in the downtown historic districts, and artists have installed several public artworks in the area.
The State Journal’s top news story of 2019 is the initial murals controversy, the creation of the mural ordinance and, in the second half of the year, a series of new murals resulting from a national call by the local arts council.
‘A can of worms’
Looking back at what transpired, Greene said Thursday that she wouldn’t have agreed to create murals in Frankfort unless she needed the job. In addition to the Buddha mural, Greene created a mural on the side of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075 in February.
“I opened a can of worms for them,” she said.
After negative response to the Buddha mural, the city called together an informal group that would be known as the Downtown Frankfort Mural Working Group to outline a process to create murals with city oversight.
While Greene worked on the VFW mural at night, a 911 caller reported her for allegedly vandalizing the side of the building and Frankfort police responded to the scene. Later, police were called again to the VFW when Greene affixed “U.S.S. Lyda” to an orange life preserver in the mural. “Lyda” referred to Frankfort resident Lyda Phillips, who publicly favored mural regulations early on in the debate.
In the aftermath, Greene said that someone had approached her after one of the various mural meetings and asked her if she could change her medium, or an artistic tool, from spray cans to paint brushes, but Greene doesn’t feel like that should matter.
“If spray paint had a skin color, it definitely would not be white,” she said.
For Greene, art is a way of life. It is her main occupation, and she likened creating works to getting “a fix.” Before her 2019 murals in Frankfort, she gained recognition for other works in Kentucky, including a mural at the Clark County Child Development Community Center in Winchester and a mural that honored 15-year-old Lexington shooting victim Trinity Gay, the daughter of U.S. Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay.
Greene has since worked with the VFW to make some edits, including removing the mustache of the veteran depicted in the mural “to make sure it doesn’t look like (Adolf) Hitler,” the leader of the Nazi Party who initiated World War II and was responsible for the death of millions. The artist has also created murals inside buildings in Frankfort since the debate began, one of which was in a home that quickly sold, she said.
Since the ordinance was passed, a few murals have gone up in Downtown Frankfort. Greene said that murals and other public art are tourist attractions, not the “devil’s advocate.”
“I do think it could be the public art capital,” Greene said, referring to the Franklin County Arts Council’s campaign to bring public art to Downtown Frankfort, “but people need to be open arms about it and just let it be.”
The results
Melanie VanHouten, the founder and director of Josephine Sculpture Park, is now a leader in the Franklin County Arts Council, or FrankArts. Throughout the mural debate, she was at every public meeting and helped with the drafting of the mural ordinance.
The initial disconnect in the community revolved around the lack of a process for establishing murals, she said Thursday. While the debates were heated, the passion behind the debates brought many citizens to participate in local government and the art community, which was a positive, she said.
“We proved ourselves as a community because we came together,” VanHouten said.
Before the mural debate began, FrankArts had already come together to work on issuing a national call for murals and sculptures. The call was issued after the Frankfort City Commission approved the mural ordinance in the spring. Since then, three murals were selected for businesses downtown, one of which will be installed later this year, and several sculptures have been installed.
Reflecting the community in the chosen artwork was something that was considered in the selection process, VanHouten said. The top artists who were candidates for the call did their own research on the community. Of the selected works, artist Anna Murphy, who created the Bourbon on Main mural, grew up in Frankfort, and the wildflowers in the Capital Cellars mural and the birds in the to-be-installed mural on Nitro of Frankfort are native to Kentucky.
VanHouten said that FrankArts is thrilled with the quality of work that has been installed and community feedback has been positive.
“What has resulted, I think, is that the process was successful,” VanHouten said.
Rachel Peake, the owner of Capital Cellars, said she’s seen patrons walk outside to the mural and stand across the street to admire it and others who stop to take a photo in front of it.
“It has definitely helped our business,” she said. “People are more curious about what’s inside.”
The addition of more public art downtown has brought more “fun and creative thought,” Peake said. She’s noticed the art has put people in a better mood and they walk around downtown to see other works.
“It is neat to be surprised by something in the middle of a neighborhood or sidewalk,” Peake said.
Frankfort resident Richard Rosen donated money to support the launch of the project and more art is to come. VanHouten said that at least four small murals are slated for 2020 and the city was awarded a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, called an Our Town grant, to support creating an Arts Master Plan. FrankArts is a community partner on the grant.
Members of the community can also be involved in with FrankArts by following along on social media or email. VanHouten said the group is working on a survey to get more input on the artwork and where to go in the future. Donations can be given to the project through JSP’s website, to continue the momentum of the project, she added.
“This is not the end. This is just the beginning of the process,” she said.