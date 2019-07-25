On most days this summer, Jazlyn Kimberland has been leading the supervision of 30 to 45 children at Dolly Graham Park.
“I’ve been here days when 51 kids show up,” she said from the shade of a pavilion as each child checked in and ran off to play among the obstacles.
A line already had formed behind the two swings offered in the park as one of Kimberland’s volunteers shouted, “Gabe and Jenia got first.” The rest of the kids grumbled as they heeded the orders and formed a line.
Kimberland, a senior in children and family development at Kentucky State University and director of the Dolly Graham South Frankfort Park summer program, said she typically has three or four volunteers to help watch over the kids. The ratio isn’t ideal, but they do their best.
However, aside from the normal issues inherent in watching over dozens of children, from 6-year-olds to teenagers, the park that hosts the summer program presents its own set of challenges.
The two main issues, Kimberland told The State Journal, have been the water fountains and the bathrooms.
“I don’t know if it’s because it’s old, but it stays backed up,” Kimberland said. “It’s stressful. Being a director, I can’t just leave and take kids to the bathroom. And the days when it’s hot, we don’t want to keep walking the kids back and forth in the heat. But even if it’s one kid that really has to go, we have to take them.”
To cope with water fountain issues, the group simply brought along its own water bottles. But to deal with the bathroom issues, Kimberland and the volunteers have to take turns at all times each day walking groups of children — or an individual child — to the nearby First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church. And, if the church isn't open, to the Kings Center a few more blocks away they go.
And on top of those issues, the playground in rife with stumps, dangerous wood chips an deteriorating equipment.
The aging Dolly Graham Park, 225 River St., is tucked away on a side street of South Frankfort that abuts the Kentucky River. Although vacant lots and an abandoned house neighbor it, it’s merely blocks away from the halls of the state Capitol, where the fate of finances for the entire state are decided.
Linda Morgan, a lifelong resident of Frankfort, regularly takes her grandchildren to Dolly Graham Park. She lives on Shelby Street, but her children and grandchildren live in the neighborhood. And they consider it a lifeline for the community.
“This is the hangout,” Morgan said. “But I think upgrades are way overdue. We have 40 kids and only two swings.”
In recent weeks, though, the Frankfort City Commission has been ramping up calls to renovate and upgrade the park with serious money. The Parks and Recreation Department has applied for a $250,000 grant to add a splash pad and expects a decision in November; but additional dreams for the park — such as attractions for disabled children — could bring the project closer to $500,000. The renovations would include newly constructed bathrooms and water fountains.
Despite the hefty price tag, most commissioners have committed to go forward with plans even if the grant money does not pan out.
Mayor Bill May said he’s been pushing for renovations at the site for more than two years.
“I want to get something done for the kids and that neighborhood,” he said. “It’s important to that community to go ahead. And if we have to pay for it without the grant, then we have to.”
Commissioner Scott Tippett also has been an outspoken proponent of covering the entire expense of renovations in the absence of a grant.
“I think this board needs to commit to the cost of doing it,” Tippett said. “And if we get money to defray it, so be it. This board should commit to completing that project posthaste. It needs to be done.”
While May and Tippett have expressed an urgency in proceeding with improvements at the park, some commissioners have called for a tempered approach.
“I definitely want this done sooner than later,” Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge said. “However, I think the issue with the grant is not that we’re waiting for the grant. It’s that the work we’re doing falls under it. If we start the work, none of it can be covered under the grant.”
Commissioner Eric Whisman has been the only commissioner to call for a reevaluation of the project — to make sure the city is “using the best resources available,” he said.
“I think we’re a bit shortsighted in the design – we’re not better utilizing the river access – which could adjust the cost,” Whisman said. “I’m all for renovations down there, but I think we need to reevaluate the end goal a little.”
Frankfort Parks Director Shawn Pickens often updates the commission on the state of the city’s parks. Most suffer from the typical symptoms of aging facilities – leaking roofs, cracked parking lots and inadequate restrooms – that plague Dolly Graham. And while the city is currently pushing for a master plan to begin a maintenance schedule for the rest, Dolly Graham has taken priority among the parks.
“I think it can make a difference in a child’s life to have structured activities,” May said. “And we need to make it safe.”
Morgan said the community has been hearing about plans for renovations and upgrades to the park for years. She said that it has been long enough that the cynicism of the adults has become that of the children.
“The kids laugh and talk about it like it’s a big joke,” Morgan said. “It’s sad, but these kids are used to broken promises … . But we got hope. The kids certainly are looking forward to it, and all we can say is,” ‘We don't know, hun. We don’t know.’”
As Kimberland sat under the pavilion, a large puddle remained from previous heavy rains. She said this is her first year as the director of the summer program in Frankfort, so she hasn’t developed the same cynicism about plans for Dolly Graham.
Kimberland said she would be disappointed if plans fell through, but she encouraged the commission to fight for even a little bit that could go a long way.
“I’d tell them to fight for it,” Kimberland said. “These kids are here all the time. This is what they love. Just one change like a water fountain would mean so much to them.”