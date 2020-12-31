The State Journal wraps up its recap of the top 10 news stories in Frankfort and Franklin County during 2020. While COVID-19 is a global pandemic, its local impact was profound.
No. 5 — Beshear hanged in effigy
A rally-gone-wrong in the spring left a lasting impact on Frankfort and the community.
A May 24 Patriot Day/Second Amendment Rally on the back Capitol lawn in protest of Gov. Andy Beshear's coronavirus restrictions kicked off with singing of the complete lyrics to “The Star Spangled Banner” and ended with an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear suspended from a tree on the Capitol grounds.
Pictures and videos show an effigy of Beshear hanged in a tree along with a sign reading “Sic Semper Tyrannis.”
Gerry Seavo James, a Frankfort journalist who was photographing the rally, witnessed the effigy being hanged by organizer Ben Kennedy.
“I asked him, ‘What is the message you are trying to send to people?’ He said we are trying to pretty much put the governor and the government on notice,” James told a CNN anchor the following day. “To me, that was an implied threat.”
James, who lives in South Frankfort, added that the group’s actions have “really changed and charged our neighborhood and it’s scaring people.”
Local leaders were quick to condemn the acts of the rally-goers who crafted the effigy, hanged it on a tree and then celebrated its message.
“I’m gonna tell you today, that’s not who we are,” Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said. “That’s not who we are in this community. That’s not who we are in this state.”
Focus On Race Relations: Frankfort (FORR) held a press conference outside the Capitol on May 27. Among the speakers were James, Wells, Frankfort Mayor Bill May and Ed Powe, president of FORR. Beshear also made a surprise appearance at the event.
“I’m putting the world on notice,” Powe said. “You cannot come into the capital of Kentucky and do a simulated lynching of our governor on our Capitol grounds. We will not be intimidated. We will not stand idly by, but we need you to participate with us as we try to move these discussions on race relations forward.”
After hanging Beshear in effigy, many of the protesters marched up to the front door of the Governor’s Mansion.
Video shows rally-goers, some of whom were armed with guns, sidestepping a chain roping off access to the mansion as they made their way to the front porch of the home Beshear shares with his wife and two young children. They chanted, “Come out, Andy” and “Resign, Andy.”
“Crossing over barriers, standing on the other side of the glass from where I raise my kids and hanging me in an effigy, that’s an action intended to use fear to get their way,” the governor said.
Kentucky State Police provided additional security at the mansion until a fence was built around the perimeter in the fall.
The Kentucky Executive Mansion Foundation Inc., a nonprofit that assists with restoration, maintenance and preservation of state-owned buildings and places of historical importance, picked up the tab for the fencing project.
The Governor’s Mansion was the last remaining executive mansion in the U.S. without security fencing.
No. 4 — City manager Keith Parker fired
On. Aug. 10 the Frankfort City Commission voted 3-2 to fire City Manager Keith Parker “without cause” in a closed session that lasted more than two hours.
Commissioner Eric Whisman made the initial motion to terminate Parker, with Commissioner John Sower and Mayor Bill May voting to terminate him, effective immediately.
Commissioners Katrisha Waldridge and Scott Tippett voted no, with Waldridge expressing intense criticism of those who voted to fire Parker.
“This is absolutely insane,” Waldridge said while explaining her vote. “Keith, you have done an excellent job for our city … . I apologize and am appalled by those that sit to my right and to my left.”
On Friday before the meeting, an unspecified "personnel" item was added to the Monday night agenda. On Sunday, Parker told The State Journal that a commissioner told him the mayor had “three votes” to fire him.
“If you’re willing to put something on the agenda at the last minute and have three votes before you come into a meeting for a motion, why not allow people to hear what’s being said?” Waldridge said, decrying the commission’s decision to go into closed session. “… I feel the people should be able to hear what you have to say and I feel like Keith would agree.”
Several community members — including the leaders of Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI), Kentucky Capital Development Corp., the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Frankfort Tourist Commission — wrote letters for the public comment portion of the meeting in strong defense of Parker, asking that he not be fired without proof of illegal conduct.
Parker was hired as city manager in February 2019 after serving several months as interim co-city manager. He was making $140,000 per year. Previously, he led the city's Public Works Department.
No. 3 — Franklin County football team finishes as state runnerup
The Flyers’ magical run through the Class 4A football playoffs culminated in the school’s first appearance in the state championship game of the 2020 UK Orthopaedic State Football Finals against perennial powerhouse Boyle County on Dec. 18.
The back-and-forth game for the state title went into overtime with the Rebels edging FCHS 31-28 at Kroger Field.
Tied 28-28 at the end of regulation, FCHS held Boyle County to a field goal in overtime. When the Flyers got the ball in OT, they elected to go for the win. A pass by Nick Broyles on fourth and goal from the 4-yard line was tipped by Boyle's Luke Sheperson and fell incomplete, ending the game with Boyle (11-0) winning its ninth state championship.
“College uprights are a little tighter (than high school uprights),” FCHS coach Eddie James said about the decision not to kick a field goal, “and we’ve been strong on offense all year. Justin (Haddix, Boyle’s head coach) said it was the perfect play call. His kid just made a great play.”
Franklin County earned a spot in the title game after knocking off defending state champion Johnson Central on Dec. 11 in Paintsville 20-12. Johnson Central had defeated Boyle County 21-20 in the 2019 state championship game.
The Flyers ended the year at 9-2 and have a 20-3 record over the past two seasons.
“Things didn’t go our way at the end,” said Braedyn Tracy, a junior. “We’ll be back next year, though.”
No. 2 — Black Lives Matter
“No justice, no peace.”
Those were the words that reverberated through Frankfort during a June 5 Black Lives Matter march.
Participants armed with masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 and signs calling for justice, equality and love peacefully marched from the Old Capitol on West Broadway to the new Capitol before returning to Downtown Frankfort.
More than 2,000 people marched at the event, which was organized by City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge and For the People Coalition — a group of young adults that includes Barbara Petty, Jordon Smith-Willis, Erik Jarboe, Katima McMillan, James McGraw, Patricia Freeman and Natalee Cleveland.
The march coincided with what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. Taylor, a Louisville EMT, was shot and killed by Louisville police during the execution of a no-knock search warrant at her apartment. She was shot eight times. The house where police suspected two men of selling drugs was nowhere near her apartment. According to the search warrant, police believed one of the two men had packages delivered to Taylor’s residence.
“We saw things happening outside of the city and we did not want that to happen here,” said Petty of the local march. “So, we just wanted to make aware of that to the community that they know they are safe. That we can come together as one — black, white, Indian, gay, trans(gender) — it doesn’t matter. We can do this.”
Frankfort Mayor Bill May, who months earlier announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer and wouldn't seek reelection, also participated, despite his increased risk of contracting COVID-19.
“I need to be here," May said. "This is such an important issue that requires every voice to speak against the injustices suffered for generations. Today we are unified. We are fighting this fight together.”
Marchers were met on the Capitol grounds by Gov. Andy Beshear, who let the crowd know he will do everything he can to remove a monument dedicated to Jefferson Davis, who served as president of the Confederacy, from the Capitol Rotunda.
“I will never be able to feel the depths of your frustration,” the governor said. “I will never be able to feel the depths of your fatigue. I will never be able to feel the depths of anger that’s arisen from hundreds of years of slavery, segregation, Jim Crow and racism, but I hope you see someone who’s listening.”
No. 1 — The COVID-19 pandemic
The biggest story of 2020 is most likely the same on everyone’s list. In the span of nine months, the coronavirus pandemic changed the way we do just about everything from schooling to business.
Personal protective equipment, face masks, social distancing, Healthy at Home, curbside pickup, drive-thru testing, handwashing, sanitization and virtual learning became words used in everyday conversation.
On March 18, the first COVID-19 case in Franklin County was reported. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement midway through his daily press briefing.
The 61-year-old woman who was the first county resident known to contract the coronavirus was quarantined and received treatment at Frankfort Regional Medical Center for 11 days before being released to isolate at home.
She and her husband later spoke to The State Journal about her battle with the virus on the condition of anonymity.
“The big problem was her oxygen levels,” her husband explained. “She was unable to maintain a healthy oxygen level.”
She was administered chloroquine, a medication that was initially mentioned as a possible treatment for COVID patients, and her oxygen levels began to show improvement and she was able to maintain those levels on her own.
“I hope the community is aware of what tremendous health care professionals we have at our local hospital. The doctors, nurses, technicians, staff … I truly feel I was in the right place at the right time. I received the care I needed to get well.”
Both Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools closed their buildings and instruction continued online until the end of the school year. Nonessential businesses were forced to close due to an executive order signed by Beshear.
In March, the Franklin County Health Department confirmed five coronavirus cases in the county. That number jumped to eight in April; 32 in May; and 94 in June.
Although the majority of COVID-19 patients recover without major difficulty, not everyone does.
Franklin County’s first coronavirus-related death was recorded on June 3. The victim was a 72-year-old male who was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was hospitalized the virus, which he contracted from an earlier confirmed case.
As the summer drew to an end the number of local COVID-19 cases continued to grow. In July, the health department reported 118 total coronavirus cases, followed by 223 in August; 205 in September; 214 in October; and 576 in November. So far in December, 496?? Franklin Countians have tested positive for the virus.
A total of 2,074 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Twenty-nine who contracted the virus have died. These were the numbers as of Wednesday, the last update of the year from local health officials
However, with recently FDA-approved vaccines on the way, local officials are confident that the end of the pandemic may be in sight.
On Dec. 22, Frankfort pediatrician Dr. Robert Blair was administered the first dose of the vaccine at the hospital. The next day area first responders received the vaccine at a drive-thru event hosted by the health department.
“If we’re all careful, if we do the right things, and with vaccines on the horizon that are just out there, there’s hope, and hope is great,” Judge-Executive Huston Wells said last week. “If we can do that, maybe by this coming spring we can have a new start.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.