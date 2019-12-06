The Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA) may consider venturing on its own or joining another agency in building a "generation asset," or power plant.
In August, KyMEA’s Board of Directors unanimously passed a resolution to allow KyMEA’s management team to explore future power source options, which could include building a power plant.
The Frankfort Plant Board began purchasing electricity from KyMEA on May 1 after breaking away from Kentucky Utilities. The switch came with the promise of lower rates and acquiring more energy from renewable resources.
But with KyMEA entertaining the idea of generating its own power, some are worried it could put FPB, FPB ratepayers and KyMEA and all of its members at financial risk.
During the August KyMEA board meeting, KyMEA CEO Doug Buresh reassured the board that KyMEA may or may not present a power plant project idea to the board. The resolution only allows KyMEA to explore a variety of options when it comes to planning where the agency’s energy and transmission will come from in the future.
Frankfort Plant Board General Manager and KyMEA Board Member Gary Zheng shared his concerns on the idea during the August board meeting.
“This is a really huge decision we’re talking about here,” Zheng said.
He said looking back at the last 10 years, natural gas prices are getting worse and building a power plant could lead to rate increases or, in a worst-case scenario, to bankruptcy.
Zheng told The State Journal last month he’s currently not in support of KyMEA building its own power plant. As for whether he’d be supportive in the future, he said: “I don’t know.”
Environmentalist and KyMEA critic Andy McDonald is also opposed to the agency's getting into the generation business. He stressed this could put Frankfort in a 30- to 40-year multibillion-dollar investment it couldn’t get out of if everything were to go south.
“We should be really concerned, because it’s happened before in other places,” McDonald told The State Journal in November.
McDonald, who is the director of sustainable programs at Earth Tools Inc., said Paducah is a prime example.
A 2015 article from The Courier-Journal revealed Paducah’s investments in a coal mine, a brand new coal power plant and a new natural gas plant left some customers with bills as high as $1,800 per month. In 2015, Paducah's utility was $555 million in debt.
This financial burden fell on customers, creating an economic nightmare in Paducah, according to the article. The spike in electricity rates lowered property values and made the area unattractive to businesses.
Princeton joined Paducah in investing in the Prairie State Energy Campus coal-fired power plant in Illinois and formed the Kentucky Municipal Power Agency. Princeton also saw devastating rate hikes, which forced some businesses to close and some citizens to go without heat.
Zheng became the new general manager of the Paducah Power System in 2015 shortly before The Courier-Journal article published.
Officials had hopes he could help curb the crisis.
Zheng has been the Frankfort Plant Board general manager since 2018.
A State Journal reporter met with KyMEA officials at their Louisville office on Oct. 31. When asked if they were planning to build their own power plant, Buresh said: “As part of our resource plan, the members could decide it's cheaper to build generation or own generation, as opposed to buying it from someone else, so that's always on the table. There are no plans right now.”
Buresh said since one of KyMEA’s coal contracts expires in 2022, the agency is actively seeking to fill that gap. That gap could mean the agency builds its own power plant by itself or with someone else, or it could mean it doesn’t build one at all.
The August meeting isn’t the only time generation assets have come up at a KyMEA board meeting this year.
During the September and October board meetings, KyMEA discussed developing a financial metric scorecard for the agency by June 30, 2020, as part of its strategic plan. The scorecard measures the financial health of the organization.
Vice President of Finance and Accounting/Chief Financial Officer Heather Overby said during the October board meeting that the scorecard would be needed if KyMEA chooses to proceed with a bond project or building a power plant.
During the September board meeting, Overby said she invisions the scorecard remaining confidential once it's created.
The State Journal emailed Overby and Buresh this week with general questions about financial metric scorecards and their purpose.
Buresh responded: “It sounds like you are investigating a very interesting topic. As a new Agency there are a number of processes that are still under development and not ready to be released (work-in-progress). KyMEA’s Financial Health Metrics (KyMEA only) is part of the Agency’s strategic plan (https://www.kymea.org/vision-mission-values) with a target completion date of June 30, 2020. Please check back with KYMEA mid-year 2020 and we’ll be happy to share the final product that has been developed and approved by the Board of Directors. Thank you.”