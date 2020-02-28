Four years ago Saturday at 10:48 a.m. Megan and Nic Cook welcomed their son, David Alexander Cook, who now goes by Alex, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
While technically a 4-year-old, Alex will mark his first “official” birthday with an Incredible Hulk smash cake, swimming and family celebration.
Alex is the 1 in 1,461 people worldwide whose birthdays fall on Leap Day. It is estimated that there are currently only 187,000 leaplings in the U.S.
Because it takes the earth 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds to accomplish a full rotation around the sun, an additional day is added at the end of February every four years in order to keep our calendar in sync with the seasons.
The chances of having a Feb. 29 birthday are 0.0068%. In fact, Alex was the only baby born at the local hospital on Feb. 29, 2016.
“At first, I was completely against him having a Leap Day birthday, but now I love the idea and getting to talk about it,” said Megan. “Now that he is a little older, I wouldn’t change it for the world. It makes him so unique!”
Although Alex, who enjoys watching Mickey Mouse and Scooby Doo and playing with his younger brother, Linkin, isn’t old enough yet to fully understand the significance of his birthday, Megan is looking forward to the day when she can finally explain it to him.
“He thinks we are silly for calling it his ‘first real birthday,’” she added.
For his special day, Megan has let Alex decide what he wants to do.
“I was thinking a trip to Gatlinburg, but all he has asked for is to go swimming at a hotel and eat Chick-fil-A, so that is exactly what we are going to do.”
On non-leap years, the family celebrates his birthday on March 1.
During the three years between leap years, Lawrenceburg firefighter Jason Collins, who was born on Feb. 29, 1976, observes his birthday on both Feb. 28 and March 1.
“As I tell my family, it is a must. I was born on the last day of February and the day after the 28th, so I find it a requirement to celebrate both days,” he said. “Even though I always love my real birthday, this year I only get the one day.”
Jason, who works as a network engineer for R.J. Corman in addition to firefighting, was born in Prestonsburg and turns both 11 and 44 today.
Growing up, Jason loved having a unique birthdate and said there is no way he would change it. In fact, he was one of two in his class with a rare Feb. 29 birthday.
“If no one remembered anyone else’s birthday, they always remembered mine … and still do,” he added. “I used to tell everyone that I refuse to get old.”
His most memorable Leap Day birthday was his 16th.
“I told everybody that I could drive at only four birthdays old,” Jason said.
This year, he plans on having dinner out with his wife, Cindy, their 16-year-old daughter, CoraBeth, and friends.
Over in Silver Lake, David and Rochelle Hurt will be having a get-together with family to mark their son Michael’s 24th and 6th birthday and cheer on the Kentucky basketball team as the Wildcats host the 15th-ranked Auburn Tigers Saturday afternoon.
“We are having family and friends over to watch the UK game, order pizza and have cake and ice cream,” Rochelle said.
Born Feb. 29, 1996, at FRMC, Michael is a graduate of Franklin County High School and Eastern Kentucky University, where he majored in both accounting and insurance risk management. Currently, he works at Berea College and lives in Richmond. He spends his spare time with girlfriend, Becky Brown, and playing disc golf.
“As a child, he liked celebrating on the 29th because we made it extra special,” Rochelle explained, adding that on non-Leap Day Michael’s birthday is observed on the 28th.
“Now, it is more of a weekend celebration, as he plans to go out on the town with his friends and celebrate with family later,” she remarked, saying she wouldn’t change it if she could.
While there is no legal statute or rule in the United States regarding Leap Day, University of Iowa law professor John Reitz speculates that March 1 would likely be considered a leapling’s birthday in non-leap years.
Hong Kong ascribes to the same reasoning but not New Zealand, where leaplings’ legal birthday is Feb. 28 — meaning if timed just right, a person with a Feb. 29 birthday could fly from one country to the other and have the world’s longest birthday.
