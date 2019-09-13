FOCUS: Murals, sculptures to be on display downtown

Public art is coming to downtown Frankfort.
Franklin County Arts, also shortened to FrankArts, has reviewed proposals from the national calls for murals and sculptures that it put out earlier this summer and has selected three murals and eight sculptures for display downtown. The locations are still to be determined, Josephine Sculpture Park Director Melanie VanHouten told the Franklin County Fiscal Court at its Friday meeting.
FrankArts’ goal is to “foster the arts in Frankfort and Franklin County, Kentucky, through the development and implementation of a master plan for the arts” and make the area known as the public art capital of Kentucky, according to the group’s website.
VanHouten, who is a member of FrankArts, gave an update about the selected works with Richard Rosen, who is a sponsor of the group. She said that the calls for murals and sculptures received nearly 100 submissions, including a few from international artists. Rosen said that the initiative, which is called Arts Downtown, has been privately funded, so the group is not seeking money from local governments for the project. Artists selected receive a stipend for their work.
“The purpose of the Arts Downtown project is not ‘art for art’s sake.’ What we really hope to do with this is to attract visitors and locals to the downtown because they will love this public art,” Rosen said. “It’s a model that has proven itself all over the country and they will spend more time and more dollars supporting our downtown businesses.”
The call opened in June and had been in the works since last year, FrankArts President Suzanne Gray previously told The State Journal, long before citizens of Frankfort engaged in a heated public debate about murals in the city’s historic districts.
The city commission passed an ordinance in May that allows residents to establish murals in the city’s historic district through an application process with the city. If it does not meet the guidelines, then the application is sent to the Architectural Review Board for approval.
On Friday, VanHouten and Rosen said they were confident that the selected murals would pass the city’s mural ordinance. All of the works have been created by professional juried artists, meaning that their work has been reviewed by panel for exhibition previously. Rosen said the artists have “a history of quality works” all over the country.” The proposals of murals will be reviewed with FrankArts and business owners soon.
Rosen said FrankArts is still exploring some areas to display the art downtown. He said that one possible area for a sculpture could be the plaza of the Franklin County Courthouse on St. Clair Street.
The plaza could become home to one of the biggest pieces among the chosen works, called “Daddylonglegs" by Pennsylvania artist John Parker. VanHouten said Parker is known for "creating large scale, abstracted insect forms." The work towers over viewers at 10.5 feet tall and has a base that is 7.5 feet by 5 feet. There are two options to install the work in the area: set the work into concrete at the site or bolt it to a limestone slab on top of the site. The area will still be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and will have ample space, Rosen added.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells expressed support for the addition of the sculpture to the plaza and said that he reached out to courthouse judges, who responded with support, and the Administrative Office of the Courts about the idea previously, though the AOC had not responded as of Friday.
"We believe this will be a signature piece in the Arts Downtown Sculpture Exhibition and will draw visitors from around the region to visit downtown Frankfort," VanHouten said after the meeting. "We are thrilled with the support and excitement that we have received from Judge Wells, Judge Wingate, Judge Shepherd and the Franklin County Fiscal Court regarding our proposal to install this significant artwork at the Courthouse. Pending approval from AOC, we plan to install the sculptures in October."
VanHouten said that FrankArts would be responsible for installation and any maintenance or technical upkeep for the artwork, should any come up. “Daddylonglegs” will be given a fresh coat of paint before installation in Frankfort.
Another sculpture, called "Lo Fi" by Steve Parker of Texas, will be interactive and will be at River View Park as an expansion of the Arts2O installations in the park. Van Houten said that it is a "interactive bicycle musical instrument sculpture equipped with pedal powered music boxes and antique car horns fused with reclaimed brass instruments."
The sculptures will be on display for about two years and be leased to FrankArts during that time, but can be bought. After that, more sculptures will be selected from calls for art.
However, they may not take up the vacant spots left by preceding pieces. Rosen said that for example, if the group could not find something appropriate to go into the courthouse plaza in the future, they wouldn’t force a piece into it.
The sculptures are:
- Daddylonglegs by John Parker
- Determination by Don Lawler
- Chili Pepper by Jim Collins
- In Motion by Jeffrey Kieffer
- Cultured Stone by Antoinette Schultze
- Exuberance by Dave Caudill
- Lo Fi by Steve Parker
- Grace by Karen Terhune