With the national COVID emergency guidelines having expired on Thursday, the final oversights from federal, state and local governments as well as health agencies will also end or be greatly reduced after more than three years.
“This marks the official end to the pandemic and a transition to an endemic that we will be in for quite a while,” Gov. Andy Beshear explained. “Every county today is green on our COVID map. We have come so far through one of the scariest and certainly the deadliest times that anyone currently living on planet Earth has ever been through. But we have come out on the other side, even though we will be living with the remnants of it.”
More than 18,000 Kentuckians were lost to the virus and its complications — nearly one out of every 250 people in the state.
“There isn’t anyone that hasn’t been touched by this virus,” the governor said.
Dr. Steven Stack, a familiar face to many as Kentucky’s Commissioner of Public Health, made one final COVID-related appearance, telling viewers and assembled media, “This day is a long time in coming and it is a very welcome day for us all.”
Stack also outlined the changes as emergency orders are lifted, including less frequent data reports, with some (such as COVID mortality) only being released monthly. COVID laboratory testing figures, acute communicable disease control totals, and community transmission level rates are being discontinued outright nationally effective Thursday evening.
Free at-home COVID tests will no longer be available, but vaccines and boosters will still be available for free until federal supplies run out, at which point they will be provided in a similar fashion to existing vaccine regimens, such as those for influenza.
“For most of us, life has already returned to our ‘new normal’ a long time ago,” Stack said. “For those of us later in life or with substantial medical conditions, ready access to high-quality masks, tests, immunizations, treatments and adequate hospital care ensure that you can reduce your risk and more safely get treated and avoid complications.
“It would be wise to be mindful that COVID-19 is not gone, it will not disappear,” he warned. “Remaining vigilant and supportive of each other is really important.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a once in a century, all of humanity event. Our lives were disrupted profoundly, and in some ways indelibly. Despite the difficulties, the distress and even differences in opinion, Kentuckians pulled together, widely supported each other and showed kindness and caring for each other that inspires and gives hope," Stack added.
“Team Kentucky, as the national COVID-19 public health emergency declaration ends today, I hope we’ll take a moment to be grateful that we have indeed gotten through this, and gotten through this together.”
