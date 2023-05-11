With the national COVID emergency guidelines having expired on Thursday, the final oversights from federal, state and local governments as well as health agencies will also end or be greatly reduced after more than three years.

“This marks the official end to the pandemic and a transition to an endemic that we will be in for quite a while,” Gov. Andy Beshear explained. “Every county today is green on our COVID map. We have come so far through one of the scariest and certainly the deadliest times that anyone currently living on planet Earth has ever been through. But we have come out on the other side, even though we will be living with the remnants of it.”

Dr. Stack Final COVID Update

Kentucky Public Health Commission Dr. Steven Stack speaks on the commonwealth's "new normal" as the national COVID-19 emergency ends Thursday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription