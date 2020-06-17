Focus on Race Relations (FORR) and Josephine Sculpture Park (JSP) will present Juneteenth Frankfort/Franklin County Round Table from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday on Facebook Live via JSP's Facebook page.
FORR Frankfort and JSP are partnering to celebrate Juneteenth, the nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. As the week's culminating event, those participating in the round table via Facebook Live will discuss local race issues and solutions in Frankfort/Franklin County.
Round table participants include:
• Dr. Crystal deGregory — Independent Historian
• Mary Hamilton — Focus on Race Relations
• Cathy Thomas — NAACP
• Chris Quire — Franklin County Sheriff
• Katima McMillan — For The People Coalition
• Gerry Seavo James — Founder of the Explore Kentucky Initiative, social artist and storyteller
• TBA — Together Frankfort
This is the culminating event for a weeklong virtual Juneteenth celebration during which FORR and JSP elevate black and African American voices and art, and share anti-racism resources and discourse. FORR and JSP encourages others to post throughout the week leading up to Juneteenth using #juneteenthky.
