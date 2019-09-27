FOCUS: Peaks Mill Water will install a connection to Kentucky American Water

With some reluctance, the Peaks Mill Water District board voted Thursday to send a plan to the Kentucky Division of Water.
The plan was released earlier this week and outlines both short- and long-term solutions that the water district will use to address a boil water advisory that has surpassed 60 days.
“Kentucky American’s main thing — their first priority is their shareholders, and that’s one of the problems that I really worry about with them getting their claws into our system, but you know we may have to do that,” said Lee Troutwine, the treasurer of the water district’s board.
Early in the Thursday night meeting, board Chair Church Quarles estimated a connection near Old Peaks Mill School to Kentucky American Water would cost the district $170,000 to $200,000. Nathan Clark, a representative of for-profit Kentucky American who attended the meeting, said the cost would be $118,150 for the connection and added that Kentucky American could install it in at least two weeks, but the rest would be up to PMWD to maintain.
A temporary connection that was mentioned in the plan near Indian Gap is no longer on the table because the lines would have been above ground.
“Every way we’ve turned on this has been a challenge to come up with a plan,” Quarles said.
Clark said the water that would come out of a plant in Stamping Ground has a chlorine level of 3.8 parts per million. If the water were to stay at least 2 ppm throughout PMWD’s system, that could help with nitrification issues, Clark said.
“There’s going to be a lot of flushing taking place in this whole operation, regardless of what you do. If you go with us or if you all want to play the Louisville Water route, or however you want to do it. There’s going to be a lot of water dumped out on the ground before anything is done,” Clark said.
Quarles said that in a recent meeting with Kentucky American and the Frankfort Plant Board, a Louisville Water representative said the connection should work, but Kentucky American and FPB weren’t as definitive.
In the next few weeks, the water district will do a hydraulic analysis, which may shine even more light on what is going on with the system, Quarles said. Another possible long-term solution is to continually introduce an additive sodium chlorite, which was another suggestion that came from Louisville Water as it had seen great results from using that in its own systems, Quarles said. This would be similar to PMWD’s current efforts to use Ora-Cle in an effort to disrupt biofilm in the system.
The connection to Kentucky American would be permanently installed but have the potential to be shut on and off as needed. For instance, PMWD has explored the idea of doing a chemical burnout on the system to alleviate some of its issues, but it does not have the capability to do one itself. Kentucky American uses this process annually in the spring, so PMWD could connect to Kentucky American when it does a burnout and then shut off the connection and return to the Frankfort Plant Board. PMWD buys water from FPB.
“I make the motion, reluctantly, that we accept this,” Troutwine said before the vote.
“I don’t like it, but I second it,” said Webster Fannin, the third member of the board.
Before the meeting, Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet spokeswoman Robin Hartman said that once the Division of Water receives the plan, it will review it and make any comments to PMWD.
A handful of residents attended the meeting. Tommy Thompson, who was among the residents at Thursday’s meeting, attended a previous public PMWD meeting on Sept. 11. After that meeting, Thompson said he felt that water district officials had more pressure to come up with a solution to the boil water advisory.
“Church has worked hard and had a lot of meetings with a lot of people. I think he has done his job of due diligence to try and come up with a solution. Kentucky American has been willing to work with them and I think this is a reasonable solution,” Thompson said. “I still think the long-term issues are not going to go away. The system has got to be managed differently in the future to avoid coming back to bite us next year or a year from now. The management of the system is going to have to be improved, the overall management.”
Scotty Tracy, the 5th District magistrate who represents the area, attended the Thursday meeting, as well as a few other past meetings of the water district. Appointments to the PMWD board are made by the Franklin County judge-executive and confirmed by the Fiscal Court.
“Over the last 60-plus days, the people that depend on PMWD for their source of water have found themselves inconvenienced and in a terrible situation,” Tracy said after Thursday's meeting. “There are several local and or surrounding water districts and/or companies experiencing problems right now for one reason or another. I think we would all agree, the problems that PMWD is experiencing, didn’t happen overnight.
"There are multiple problems within the system, problems that aren’t going to fix themselves and problems that will continue if infrastructure isn’t corrected or if routine maintenance isn't performed correctly. It is the current board members' responsibility to oversee the service provider and to hold him accountable in regards to the daily service functions. The families of the PMWD service area pay for it and deserve it.”
The Kentucky Public Service Commission also notified the water district that because it missed a report deadline PMWD has been put on notice for its water loss, similar to other small water districts, Quarles said. Last month, PMWD’s water loss was at 18%, and it should be below 15%. Quarles said that district will respond to the commission with solutions in October. The water loss is actually helping PMWD to move old water through the system and bring in fresher water.