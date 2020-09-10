Voters got a first look at candidates for the Kentucky Senate District 7 seat on Tuesday night, as they met in the same virtual space for the first time of the fall election season to discuss the issues affecting district residents at a forum hosted by civic organization Together Frankfort.
All three District 7 candidates — Democrat Joe Graviss, Republican Adrienne Southworth and independent Ken Carroll — participated in the forum.
Together Frankfort’s Karen Armstrong-Cummings hosted the event, and State Journal Publisher Steve Stewart moderated. The forum was held via the virtual conference software Zoom. The forum was cosponsored by AAUW-Bluegrass; Focus on Race Relations-Frankfort; and the Frankfort/Franklin County Chapter of the NAACP.
Senate District 7 includes Anderson, Franklin, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. It stretches from Gallatin (county seat, Warsaw), bordered by the Ohio River on the north, traveling south through Owen (county seat, Owenton), then spreading through the three-county area of Franklin, Woodford and Anderson, which includes the county seats of Frankfort, Versailles and Lawrenceburg, respectively.
The candidates answered questions from Stewart, many of which were submitted in advance by voters, on a variety of topics, including COVID-19, race relations and how they would govern. The forum was not conducted in a debate style, and the candidates for the most part did not address each other.
Below are summaries of each candidate’s answers to questions and prompts posed at the forum.
Opening Statements
Ken Carroll kicked off the evening’s opening statements touting both his personal connection to Frankfort and his experience in state government and in the private sector. He made clear that he will focus his candidacy on the state of the economy, and emphasized that beyond state government he’s worked for the University of Kentucky College of Engineering.
Joe Graviss is a former owner/operator of up to nine regional McDonald’s restaurants, which included around 650 employees, he said. He made the case for himself by emphasizing that he built that good fortune from the ground up, and has served the 56th House District — which includes part of Franklin County — well as a representative. In that capacity, he touted his ability to work across the aisle.
Southworth stressed her legislative bonafides as a former state government employee, saying that she is “reading every bill every year.” As a worker on the “back end” of public policy formation, she said that she hopes to solve many of the problems she identified there on the front end as senator.
She also emphasized her involvement with conservative activist group Take Back Kentucky, and said that legislators should do more to address the needs of similar “grassroots” movements.
The single most important issue
Graviss, who currently represents all of Woodford County as well as parts of Franklin County and Fayette County in the House, said that the single most important issue to him is the uncertain future of the state pension system. He touted his work in the House, saying that he has written pension bills selected by the party address the issue.
Government accountability was the top priority listed by Southworth. The veteran of former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton’s staff was notably fired by former Gov. Matt Bevin. On the pension issue she complained of the government “kicking the can down the road,” and she pointed out transparency, particularly open records requests, as a cause that she would champion.
Carroll focused his answer on the economy. Given concerns about the economic shockwave that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, Carroll cited his background as a former state employee in economic development and private-sector experience as the right level of “blended experience” to address the pandemic’s after-effects.
What gun legislation would you support?
Southworth largely noted a lack of clarity with regards to local governments trying to pass gun resolutions while state legislators kept mum on the issue. She said that it’s an example of citizens getting left in the dark on the statehouse’s stance on gun rights.
Carroll mentioned a need for gun education, and said there need to be greater penalties for those who leave guns out in the open and don’t keep them in safe locations. That said, he does not support localities enacting gun policy that differs from the state’s position.
Graviss said that the legislature needs to close loopholes on access to guns and support limits on how guns are carried and used in public. He cited a high level of support among the gun-rights communities for “common sense” gun laws, also indicating that he would support localities passing their own gun-related policies.
On Partisanship
In making a case for his run as an independent, Carroll said that he could govern more freely than Southworth or Graviss.
“Quite frankly, I’m not looking to make a political career, and I think my opponents are,” Carroll said. “They’re going to have to tow the (party) line with whatever their compass tells them to do … . I can take bigger risks in terms of political exposure because I’m not looking to have a political career.”
Carroll — whose father, Julian, was a Democrat governor in the 1970s and has held the Senate District 7 seat since 2004 — said that he was a lifelong Democrat until five years ago. He added that he considers himself conservative.
Graviss disagreed with Carroll’s rationale, saying that “it’s better to be working from within” in the context of a political party as a legislator. He pointed out that he’s voted many times against the Democratic Party, and that he’s authored bills with Republican legislators in the past. Julian Carroll has endorsed Graviss in the race.
“There are no independents in Kentucky for a reason,” Graviss said. “... If you want to be effective, you work with those people that are on the field.”
Southworth said that she won’t be influenced by the Republican Party as much as she influences it. She stressed that she will consider how a policy affects the “real person” first, and will place that in front of party politics.
“Everybody is your friend on something, nobody is your friend on everything,” Southworth said, quoting former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul. “That’s the way that I would govern … and the way I will continue to work in the Senate.”
On the Black Lives Matter movement
Graviss said he is supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement. Citing demands for racial equality and justice that are “long overdue,” he noted that he had attended and spoken at recent protests.
“There’s too much inequality in health care, in education, in housing,” Graviss said. “We’ve got too many bad eggs in our police department that are destroying the whole bunch. The vast majority of our police are good, decent people that want to help and the Black Lives Matter folks understand that.”
Southworth took a different tack, criticizing the Black Lives Matter organization by saying they weren’t actually “out there for the Black lives.” She stressed that she is supportive of helping out struggles particular to Black people, and broadened that comment to other overlooked and underserved communities.
“There are so few people from communities that actually do get issues particularly with respect to the criminal justice system,” Southworth said. “That’s going to be a big focus for me.”
Carroll added that society does need more police reform and economic reform, but said that he couldn’t bring himself to support Black Lives Matter because of its association with rioting. He lamented the destruction caused by riots.
“We cannot be defunding police and knocking them down to a number that simply will not allow us to have law and order in our communities,” Carroll said.
How the state can recover economically from COVID-19
Southworth used her response to lament the state using “blanket approaches” for all businesses and all sectors of business.
“Some businesses during COVID have had their best (business) ever, and some have been totally shut down,” Southworth said. “We are looking at a serious economic shift … . We’re going to have to piece that out. When we can piece that out I think we can come up with something that works as far as revenue and taxation go.”
Carroll stressed that the executive branch ought to develop a “comprehensive strategic plan” for prosperity and continued growth despite the pandemic, and not focus on “piecemeal” solutions.
Graviss noted that the next legislative session is pivotal in deciding the economic fates of many Kentuckians. Education, he said, would be a top priority.
“The economy of tomorrow is sitting in our classrooms today,” Graviss said, also stressing the state’s need to continue to address unemployment issues and seek federal assistance.
Assess Gov. Andy Beshear’s handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Southworth established herself as a harsh critic of the first-term Democrat Gov. Beshear, giving his response to COVID-19 a “D” letter grade.
“He came out at first following other people instead of leading,” Southworth said. “… Now it’s mostly all politics. Nobody wants to say it, but I’ll say it.”
Carroll agreed with some of Southworth’s complaints, rating Beshear’s response with a “C” letter grade. Carroll expressed concern for the fate of businesses, and said that while he doesn’t envy Beshear’s position there is space for improvement in his response.
“I think in some ways he’s done a decent job, but I do disagree with early on going to church parking lots and taking down license plates,” Carroll said. “… He needs to find a way to be consistent.”
Beshear’s job wasn’t envied by Graviss either, but the representative mostly praised the governor’s efforts saying that he has largely kept politics out of the discussion on the state’s response. He said that Beshear is “only interested in helping KEntucky” and that he is happy with how the governor has handled most decisions.
“There are so many competing forces,” Graviss said. “I think the Governor has done an excellent job balancing as much as possible while working within the confines of (his emergency powers).”
Conversion Therapy & Gay Rights
When asked about legislation proposed to ban “conversion therapy,” a practice meant to change an individual’s sexual orientation, Carroll said that he hadn’t read the specific legislation and couldn’t take a position yet.
That said, Carroll said that he supports equality for all Kentuckians regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity.
Graviss said that he supports the bill to ban conversion therapy. In his answer, he was highly critical of the practice and even pointed to some Republican support for banning it.
Southworth said she doesn’t remember much of the specific bill, but expressed trepidation about regulating such licensed activity. She also said that she was concerned about “a lot of the things going in” with minors making life-changing decisions, seemingly referring to their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Working with local officials
Graviss was quick to mention his current rapport with the elected officials in his current district and Senate District 7. He said that most nearby local officials have his number and that he maintains a dialogue with them about their needs.
“I listen to my local folks,” Graviss said. “I know them all, most of them… They know I’m accessible to help them. I listen to them for the local stuff and they know they can count on me for the state stuff.”
Re-orienting his answer on his proposal to help develop a “strategic economic development plan” as well as a comprehensive tax plan, Carroll said that he would consult each group of county officials on their economic goals.
“I would use a continuous improvement type of approach to develop a current-state plan, want to develop in their minds a future plan in terms of where they’d like their community to be in the next five or ten years, and develop a plan with the intention of how you get from the current state to the future state,” Carroll said.
Highlighting her problem-solving skills, Southworth noted that she often worked with local entities in her role at the statehouse
“They get so confined into bad spots sometimes. My effort on the state level is to try and relieve some of those pressure valves,” Southworth said. “With COVID, a lot of counties are different and they’ve been treated the same.”
How would you lessen the impact of climate change in Kentucky?
Carroll started his answer by noting that he is an avid outdoorsman, and that he’s for legislation that allows Kentuckians to maintain clean air and clean water.
Southworth used the example of “clean coal” in her answer, saying that her first focus would be to boost the private sector by getting them “on the fast track” with regards to new climate change technology.
Graviss took the strongest pro-environment stance of the group, saying the first thing he’d do is “quit squashing the solar industry.” He expressed frustration with the heavy influence of large utility companies in state government and their efforts to elbow out alternative energy sources.
Closing statements
Ms. Southworth highlighted her background as “somebody who actually cares about the real-life person” and knows the ins-and-outs of the state’s executive branch.
“You’re getting what you’re getting here,” Southworth said. “Somebody who’s read almost every bill, every year for the better part of a decade, who has been in most agency buildings and knows something about most of them if not a lot about some of them. Those are the things I want to take from the back end to the front end.”
Graviss closed by thanking his wife, noting the sacrifices he’s had to make with his family. He also emphasized his current accessibility as a representative.
“I think folks are tired of the dysfunction and the drama and just the BS that goes on,” Graviss said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been called, emailed, and texted by constituents. My phone number is on my website, my Facebook page, my business card and people know they can use it… if you want some work done you can go to Joe and I will help you get the job done.”
Carroll closed by repeating his case as an Independent candidate and bringing up the need for a strategic economic plan. He also mentioned the importance of voting in the upcoming election, as well as the economic response to COVID-19.
“We don’t know the full impact on our economy yet,” Carroll said. “With that said, we better do everything possible to put ourselves in the position to win and in many cases to take advantage of the manufacturers coming back to the United States. Kentucky is blessed with the best location in the country, so I want to do everything possible to help us capitalize on that.”
