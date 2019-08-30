FOCUS: Six years later, Frankfort's hotly debated fairness ordinance has seen few chances for enforcement

The Frankfort City Commission approved a fairness ordinance six years ago. Since then, only four cases have officially made it through the system the law establishes.
Commissioners approved the ordinance in a 3-2 vote during a special meeting on Aug. 29, 2013, making Frankfort the fifth city in the state to pass a fairness ordinance, or a law that protects people from being discriminated against in the workplace, public and housing based on their race, color, religion, national origin, familial status, age, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation. In the city’s codex, the ordinance is officially Chapter 96: Fair Housing, Public Accommodations and Employment.
Since Frankfort’s passage, seven other cities in the commonwealth have passed similar fairness ordinances, according to the Fairness Campaign’s website. The group is a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization founded in 1991 and aims to encourage cities to have comprehensive civil rights legislation that protects citizens from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and dismantles systemic racism.
In the months leading up to the 2013 vote, Frankfort was caught up in a heated public debate about the need for such an ordinance. The city held three “first” readings of an ordinance draft. The State Journal reported that one city commission meeting had a public comment period lasting over two hours with 175 citizens in the room. Some supporters donned blue “Another Kentuckian for Fairness” T-shirts at city meetings, while opponents attended and argued that the ordinance would discriminate against Christians who disagree with people being gay.
Mayor Bill May, who cast the tiebreaking vote in favor of the ordinance, said a group of residents approached him about the idea of creating a fairness ordinance in 2012, but with an election cycle in the near future, he didn’t want it to turn into a campaign issue for any candidate, or have the ordinance pass or fail and a new commission reverse the choice a few months later.
Current City Commissioner John Sower opposed the establishment of a fairness ordinance at the time because he didn't think it was necessary for the community. He had concerns that a business could be potentially singled out and labeled "discriminatory," then lawsuits would follow.
"I think we are a very tolerant community," Sower said.
As for whether the ordinance could be repealed in the future, Sower said that's unlikely to happen. Both May and Sower said the ordinance could be an issue in future local elections, if the public asks the question.
The ordinance established the Frankfort Human Rights Commission to review complaints and, if necessary, hold hearings between parties. It also says that the mayor is the city’s "fairness officer," unless the mayor designates an appointee.
The current fairness officer is Dan Egbers, former general counsel of the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet when Gov. Paul Patton was in office. Egbers was appointed as the fairness officer in 2017. May said that since he had supported passage of the ordinance, he wanted to appoint someone else to oversee the process according to the rule of law and be fair to both sides.
To Egbers’ knowledge, only four cases have gotten to the point where a hearing was needed.
Two of the cases were related to race, and the other two were based on disability. Most complaints that go to the city’s HRC are resolved before reaching that point, or are referred to another agency, like the Kentucky Human Rights Commission if it involves state employees. A majority of complaints are related to disability, Egberts said.
“When they were talking about passing this ordinance, a lot of people were against it because they didn’t think it was necessary, and you could make the case. You know, in six years, we’ve had four cases, so maybe that’s some evidence that those people were correct, but without that structure there, there would be no place for those people to go,” Egbers said.
Egbers said someone who wants to make a complaint to the commission fills out an official form that describes the incident and he reviews it. Once a party offers enough evidence to justify a possible ruling in its favor, the case is in the jurisdiction of the city’s HRC, Egbers gives a notice to the respondent and asks them for their side of the story. Based on that, Egbers schedules a meeting between the parties, explains the law and hears them out to find a solution. If they can’t come to an agreement, both parties have time to produce records or evidence that both sides might want or ask questions of the other side. Egbers may ask additional questions to either side during this time, too. He will then set a trial date to move things forward and a time for mediation if parties want to compromise.
Resolutions that people seek can range from an apology to monetary damages. Without the process in place, Egbers said that the city doesn’t have a way to solve these problems, and they could be sent to the state’s HRC. With the caseload that Kentucky’s HRC sees, complaints could take years to resolve. A local HRC provides an outlet for a local person of authority to listen to residents.
May said he still supports the fairness ordinance six years later. For the most part, people in Frankfort are accepting of others’ differences, but “I have seen situations where people have been disparaging and made unkind remarks about people.” The ordinance provides a way to educate all about having compassion for one another, he said.
After the ordinance became law, May spoke with various cities about the debate around the law and gave advice about pursuing similar ordinances. He said it was important for all sides to be heard and express their thoughts.
“I just hope that people on both sides of the issue can respect one another and not let this be a divisive issue, but it’s not something that needs to be taken lightly,” May said. “People, no matter what their beliefs, need to be respected for who they are and people need to understand that we have to love one another and treat each other with compassion, and there’s no room for hate in this world. There’s way too much of that and I’ve seen it increase and it bothers me."