Weeks after Frankfort Mayor Bill May’s use of a public relations firm was called into question, documents obtained by The State Journal and provided by the company reveal the scope of its work for the mayor.
The taxpayer-funded contract with Boxcar PR has caused critics, namely Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, to question the amount of work done for the city in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What the mayor and representatives of the Louisville-based company provided, and what The State Journal obtained through open records requests, show that the company has worked for the mayor since a contract with the city was signed in June.
However, it raises questions about the volume and content of the work performed.
In all, the company provided 17 documents as evidence of its work. Boxcar shared six general talking point documents for the mayor to use during COVID-19 Facebook Live events, four press release drafts, one media advisory, one social media post, one chart of city social media account followers, two speech drafts; and two responses to State Journal articles.
The work is timestamped by Google software, and appears to have been completed throughout the summer. The Facebook Live talking points were ostensibly used by the mayor, as were the speech drafts.
In the company’s service proposal to the mayor, officials mentioned posting on social media 3-4 times per week, daily monitoring of social platforms, collaborating with an organization’s “team” and submitting press releases.
But The State Journal, the community's only journalistic entity, has not received any press releases or media advisories with signs of Boxcar’s involvement. Given the documents provided by the company, there is little direct evidence that any of them reached the media or resulted in news coverage over the company’s three months of work for the mayor, with the exception of three instances.
One document appears to have been mostly written after The State Journal and WKYT reported Franklin County's first death attributed to COVID-19. Boxcar provided a three-sentence quote that was attributed to the mayor in The State Journal's report.
Similarly, quotes from a speech written by May and Boxcar that was adapted into a press document appear to have made their way into State Journal coverage.
One email exchange shows another instance of Boxcar writing a short quote for May to add to an already-written press release on the continued closing of City Hall to the public.
May shared that email exchange with the newspaper, and said that much of the information provided by Boxcar percolated from him to the final product — namely city news releases and social media posts. He also emphasized that he and Boxcar representatives hold a weekly meeting to review messaging.
The State Journal submitted an open records request for all press releases sent out by the city since Boxcar’s hiring, and found only one release that contains direct evidence of Boxcar’s work: the quote from May on City Hall remaining closed.
May hired the firm at a cost of $5,000 per month using his powers under an emergency declaration done shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19. Boxcar's current contract extends until Nov. 1.
In an interview last week, May emphasized that the company has been actively working for him and the city since being hired.
“I want to completely dispel the rumors that they're just on retainer to be used if needed,” May said. “That's absolutely not true … . They were hired to assist the city in a situation we render an emergency declaration. And at the time, back in May, we had been dealing with numerous civil unrest issues.”
May stated, as he has previously, that he is the only person in City Hall who has been in regular contact with the firm, despite his saying earlier that it was hired to “support existing staff.”
The mayor said he first became aware of Boxcar during Muhammad Ali’s funeral. The company did work for the Ali family around the famous boxer’s highly attended sendoff in Louisville in June 2016.
Boxcar representative Geoff Dunn said the mayor initially reached out to him about working for Frankfort in mid-May of this year. Dunn said that he and May had known each other because of Dunn’s experience in the governor’s office under former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear.
Most of what The State Journal obtained via open records requests for communication between May and Boxcar representatives is brief, consisting of invitations to meetings through the video conference service Zoom, May forwarding city releases to Boxcar employees, and emails with the above-mentioned documents.
One chain of emails between former City Manager Keith Parker, May and city commissioners shows Parker expressing concern that not all city officials knew about the $5,000 monthly expense.
Parker was one of a few city employees whom May notified in the beginning about the work Boxcar was doing, along with City Solicitor Laura Ross and then-Emergency Management Director Tom Russell.
May said that he contacted Commissioners John Sower, Scott Tippett and Eric Whisman and received their approval. The State Journal confirmed this in an earlier report. May has emphasized numerous times that the decision to hire Boxcar was not unilateral, and that the firm was brought on right after an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear was hung on the Capitol lawn following a protest of his COVID-related orders.
Parker said he hadn’t contacted anyone at Boxcar, but that he was wary of some commissioners not knowing about the contract.
“I told the mayor that we should probably advise the commission of it,” Parker said, recalling that May didn’t follow up on that request. “About a week later, I had sent another email. I drafted a letter letting them know about Boxcar, and told him that I’d notify them if he didn’t. Late that evening he did forward to me where he had notified the commissioners about the contract and the invoices.”
The State Journal’s open records request confirmed Parker’s comments.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, who first publicly questioned the money being spent on Boxcar, said that she still hasn’t received any clarification from the firm or the mayor regarding the work.
“The reason Commissioner Waldridge wasn't involved in this is because she doesn't contact me,” May said. “She didn't call. She never calls, and because these commissioners were on the phone with me, I just said, 'Here's what we're under. We need to move quickly on this.' ”
Waldridge said that she has received the same materials The State Journal has after filing an open records request of her own, and that she’s still unsatisfied with the level of work shown and the information she’s received.
She complained that despite the mayor's putting Boxcar on the agenda for discussion on Aug. 10 — the meeting in which Parker was fired — it has not been included on any of the three agendas since.
“I haven’t seen anything that really makes a whole lot of sense to me yet,” Waldridge said. “If you’re not hiding anything, why don’t we go ahead and talk about it? … It should have been on this agenda. It was on there before we fired Keith. Why haven’t we spoken about this yet?”
Keith Parker: 'Giving him a whoopin’
One document provided by Boxcar also raised the question of how involved the firm has been in the city’s biggest public story in the last two weeks: the firing of Parker as city manager.
Boxcar representatives Geoffrey Dunn and Kirk Hilbrecht were adamant in an interview that the firm knew very little about Parker and had not provided any services to the mayor regarding Parker’s firing before or after the 3-2 commission vote to dismiss him on Aug. 10.
Dunn even said that he didn’t think he knew who Parker was prior to his placement on the agenda the Friday before Parker’s firing.
But Keith Parker’s name was not on that agenda, and included in the haul of files that Boxcar provided to The State Journal was a document in late June coaching May to take Parker “to the woodshed” and give “him a whoopin.” The document is composed of notes for May to respond to Parker’s comments regarding the city’s COVID-19 relief fund.
In the notes, which appear to be written by Hilbrecht, it’s suggested that May reprimand Parker for a “procedural gaffe” since he made comments to The State Journal about using a certain amount of the city’s COVID-19 relief fund to help small businesses.
The notes suggest that May implore Parker to run that sort of action through May before going public with it.
May said that he toned down his actual response to Parker.
Hilbrecht, who specializes in crisis communications, said that despite the wording in that note he and other staff at Boxcar had no indications of tension between May and Parker that might have resulted in Parker’s firing.
“As far as ‘taking him to the woodshed’ and ‘giving him a whoopin’ as any indication that we were part of a process that led to his dismissal, that's not even close to being true,” Hilbrecht said.
When asked if they’ve worked on messaging regarding Parker in the wake of his firing, the Boxcar representatives said they hadn’t.
“It's pretty straightforward,” Dunn said. “... There's no messaging around us trying to spin Keith’s fire in one way or the other. We work for the city. They made a decision that we have nothing to do with. I don’t think politically spinning a firing of the commission’s is part of our contract.”
May said that he hadn’t discussed the matter with Boxcar after Parker’s firing because of a severance contract between Parker and the city that was signed after his firing.
More Boxcar work
Included in the Boxcar materials was a spreadsheet titled “City of Frankfort Social Consolidation Audit.” It consists solely of a chart of city-run social media accounts and the number of followers on each.
Dunn said that the company is working on a more comprehensive audit — which would cover all of the city's media presence, including its website — to be shared with the mayor at the end of the contract with the city.
“By the end of the six months, we will have a proposal ready for (May) for the website redesign,” Dunn said. “It states in there whether you use us or not for the website redesign, that’s no big deal. We’re just telling you what it is.”
When asked about the process of Boxcar’s work — most of which appears to have been done over cloud-based Google Docs — reaching the public, Hillbrecht said that it isn’t Boxcar’s job to ensure that materials are disseminated. He said that they sent information to May, who then could use whatever they provided at his discretion.
“As far as press releases and what have you, those went through the Joint Information Center,” Hillbrecht said of the city-county partnership that has managed the community's COVID-19 response. “You’re asking, ‘Can you show me what from the Google doc went out to the public?’ No I cannot, nor do I know once we produced it, where it went from there.”
The Joint Information Center is managed by Russell, May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells. Wells described it as a process to make sure everything is precise and no communications are duplicated. In the case of city materials, May said that he approves everything that comes out under the Joint Information Center.
Another item that Boxcar submitted to The State Journal that has never been made public is a paragraph and an image related to the city’s delay on renovating Dolly Graham Park. The information was not posted on any Facebook page — including Frankfort City Hall, Franklin County Fiscal Court or Ready Frankfort — or any other social media account.
The city manager’s office runs the city's Facebook page.
Waldridge said that she intends to keep pushing for information on Boxcar's work.
“I fully expect that no matter what decision I make as a mayor, in an emergency situation, people are going to criticize it,” May said. “I have no problem with accepting that. I feel like the decision that I made was in the best interest of the city to protect our employees and our community and to be ready and prepared if things escalated — and they still could.”
