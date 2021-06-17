Business owners and managers are seeing plenty of smiling faces, and with good reason.
Their customers aren’t wearing masks.
Gov. Andy Beshear ended the mask mandate, put in place over a year ago because of COVID-19, last Friday when he signed an executive order saying masks are not required except in certain situations such as public transportation, health care facilities and long-term care settings.
“It hasn’t been long, but it’s been a big change,” Staxx BBQ owner Dan Liebman said about the end of the mask mandate. “More people are coming inside, and as much as anything, people have smiles on their faces. We’re happy to see everyone coming through the doors.”
In addition to masks not being required in most instances, restaurants have been allowed to return to 100% capacity.
“There’s a big amount of difference in what we were doing to the business we’re doing now,” said Melisa Lacy, co-owner of Melisa’s Diner with her husband, Roylin Lacy.
“My business has about doubled since the mask mandate went out.”
Melisa’s Diner, on East Main Street, is a small establishment with seating for 23.
“The first day (indoor dining was prohibited) we put a window by the front door so people could drive by and order,” Lacy said. “When they let people eat in the parking lot, we put tents out with tables under them. We made it work.
“We made do with what we had to do, but having people inside is so much better.”
Mike Hedden, owner of Buddy’s Pizza on Broadway, has also seen an increase in business the past week.
“A lot of state workers are back in the office,” he said. “It’s picked up quite a bit in the last week.”
State agencies were allowed to return to 100% capacity last week.
“With the changing economy, state government, like every business, is evaluating the most productive working situation for different types of employees,” Russell Goodwin, executive director of the Office of Public Affairs, Kentucky Personnel Cabinet, told The State Journal.
“All state agencies have been informed that they may return their workforce to 100% capacity in office on or after June 11. The on-site workforce population will vary by agency and will ultimately be determined by each cabinet secretary and his/her leadership team.”
Buddy’s, like Staxx and Melisa’s Diner, stayed open during the pandemic, which began in March 2020.
“It was good,” Hedden said about business, which included a lot of curbside pickup. “We tried some different things, take-home pizza kits and take-home meals like lasagna and ziti. With the lack of foot traffic, we did quite a bit of curbside business.”
And while in-person business has picked up, Hedden said curbside pickup hasn’t slowed down.
“I think it’s going to be something we keep around,” he said.
Elite Fitness, on Versailles Road, is another business that has seen an increase of customers lately.
“We have definitely had more people coming in,” Manager Tisha Owen said. “No one wants to work out wearing a mask. Now with the masks off, they’ve decided to get back in the gym.”
Owen said the gym didn’t lose many members during the pandemic, but attendance was down.
“It didn’t affect the business per se,” she said of COVID. “A lot of members stayed, but it definitely affected their return. We did lose a few. We lost several who didn’t want to come back to the gym for awhile because of COVID.”
Owen said the majority of clients stuck with the gym.
“Being a small business, they wanted the gym to stay around,” she said. “They didn’t want to see a small business have to close.”
The Peddler’s Mall of Frankfort was closed March 23-May 20, 2020, when it was deemed nonessential, but it has been holding its own despite the pandemic.
“I’m more behind the scenes, but numbers don’t lie,” said Taylor Logsdon, operations manager for Peddler’s Malls. “People want to get out and shop. They feel more comfortable. Our staff has been encouraged to get vaccinated.
“We’ve been surprisingly satisfied with how our numbers have stayed the same, if not increased. We were very strict. You had to wear a mask, and so did our employees. We redesigned our floors and cashier stands, and I think people felt safe shopping in our stores.”
The time Peddler’s Mall, which is located on Versailles Road behind McDonald's, was closed showed just how local its customers were.
“They were so excited when we opened back up,” said Mary Arthur, manager of the Frankfort store. “When we opened our doors, they flew in. They were after things for yard work, crafts and hobbies. They pretty much wiped me out of those types of stuff. They were really eager to get in and look.
“We wore masks and social distanced. We sanitized the buggies. They saw us do that, and a lot of them thanked us for doing that.”
In addition to regular customers returning to in-person dining, Staxx's Liebman has seen an increase in tourists.
“We get a lot of buses because of the Bourbon Trail,” he said. “Tour companies like to stop somewhere local to eat. The numbers have definitely been up the last three, four, five, six weeks. I go around to the tables and talk to them, and I’ve talked to people from about 20 different states.”
When Staxx, on Hudson Hollow Road, had to separate its booths, the staff put up shower curtains with pictures of pigs and cuts of meat.
“When we got to take them down, it felt like moving day,” Liebman said. “There was more sunlight, and you look out and everything is opening up.”
After more than a year of reduced capacity and mask mandates, it’s been a pleasant sight.
“We followed the rules on everything,” Lacy said. “There were times we didn’t make nothing, but we kept the doors open. We have great customers. It would be 30 degrees out and snow on the ground, but people showed up every day and ate under the tents.
“We were able to keep our business going. I know some people lost their businesses, and I’m so grateful we could stay open.”
