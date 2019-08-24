The familiar scent of bourbon wafted through the mingling festival-goers at the inaugural Bourbon on the Banks at River View Park Saturday evening.
Nearly 100 vendors offered samples of food, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and, of course, the event’s signature drink — bourbon.
At the Blanton’s booth, Aaron Lawrence and Meredith Meyer handed out tastes to folks who traveled to town for the first-ever event from as far away as Louisiana and Michigan.
“We totally can’t believe that Frankfort hasn’t had an event like this before,” Lawrence added.
Robin Antenucci, executive director of the Frankfort Tourist Commission, said she was anxious to see the ticket receipts to find out where the attendees were from.
“I’ve seen a lot of people I know and a lot of people I don’t know,” she said.
In between pouring beer and taking compliments, Kevin Breeck, who manned the Sig Luscher tent, was pleased with how well-run the event was.
“I’m impressed with the number of tents they have here and the crowd has been steady,” he said.
The only thing more talked about than tasting notes was the weather, which felt more like early October than the end of August. After hot temperatures dominated much of the week, a cold front and rain pushed through Friday.
“We have been truly blessed by the weather,” said Kelly Everman, executive director of Downtown Frankfort Inc. “I think we’ve had a good turnout.”
Booths lined both sides of the path from Ward Oates Amphitheater to the River View Park parking lot with numerous bands along the way.
B’s Bakery, which offered various types of cookies, was a popular stop. According to Sabrina Jenkins, who was assisting at the booth, peanut butter was the apparent best seller.
“But the guys go for the oatmeal raisin,” she added with a wink.
Bourbon on the Banks drew to a close with Conch Republic taking the amphitheater stage. Goodwood Brewing held the official after party until 1 a.m.