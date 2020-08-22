After a string of contentious meetings in the wake of former City Manager Keith Parker’s firing, the Frankfort City Commission will meet Monday night to discuss a number of items.

The meeting will be the first for interim City Manager Tom Russell, who was hired by the commission on Aug. 13. 

Included on the lengthy agenda are discussion of fencing at Fort Hill in Leslie Morris Park, an update on the improvements at Dolly Graham Park, discussion of the potential expansion of the TIF Development District, upgrades to Capitol View Park, as well as the community’s COVID-19 response.

The commission’s past three meetings — which took place on Aug. 10, 12, and 13 — dealt almost entirely with the city manager position. The commission is also set to discuss Russell's salary on Monday.

Also on the agenda is the authorization of several infrastructure projects, namely sewer- and sidewalk-related, as well as approval of personnel action items and city board reappointments, including Stephen Mason to the Frankfort Plant Board.

The commission will also vote to approve the dedication of a portion of land in Juniper Hill Park, adjacent to the current Firefighters Memorial, for the development of a monument dedicated to fallen EMS workers. The development would be completed by the Kentucky Emergency Medical Service Memorial Foundation.

The meeting will be streamed live on City Hall’s Facebook page at 5 p.m.

