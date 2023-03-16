Beshear 2023 Prayer Breakfast

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the nearly 1,000 attendees of Thursday's Governor's Prayer Breakfast at Kentucky State University. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

The 55th annual Governor’s Prayer Breakfast was held Thursday morning at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center, welcoming citizens, clergy of all faiths, and elected officials to join together in faith and fellowship ahead of the closing weeks of the 2023 legislative session.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman served as emcee of the event, and spoke on the nature of unity in Kentucky, saying, “Diversity is our strength — our values are stronger than our differences.

Coleman & Beshears

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, right, emceed the event to the amusement of the First Lady Britainy and Gov. Andy Beshear. (Photo | Anna Latek)
Rev. David Snardon

The Rev. David L. Snardon of Joshua Tabernacle Baptist in Louisville offered the opening invocation Thursday morning. (Photo | Anna Latek)
Rabbi Wirtschafter

Rabbi David Wirtschafter of Temple Adath Israel in Lexington gave a reading from Deuteronomy 8: 1-3 : "Man lives not by bread alone." (Photo | Anna Latek)
Rev. Dr. Valerie Washington

The Rev. Dr. Valerie Washington of Hughlett Temple A.M.E. Zion Church in Louisville gave a reading from Matthew 25: 35-40. "Whatever you did to the least of my brothers and sisters, you did to me." (Photo | Anna Latek)
Darnell "SuperChef" Thompson

Food Network star and Louisville resident Darnell "SuperChef" Thompson was the keynote speaker at Thursday's event. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
David Hale & Andy Beshear

Rep. David Hale, right, offers a prayer for the governor and his family. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Pamela Stevenson

Rep. Pamela Stevenson (D-Louisville) offers a prayer on behalf of the Legislative branch. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

