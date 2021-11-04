For the People Coalition is hosting its second annual holiday food drive.

Food drive

The organization is accepting food donations of stuffing, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, greens, macaroni and cheese, hams, turkeys and other items.

Donations can be dropped off until Nov. 19 at I Am Barber Studio, 318 St. Clair St.

For more information or questions visit For the People Coalition on Facebook or call 502-395-2523.

