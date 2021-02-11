Geneva and Ben Ward have been married for over 61 years. They’ve moved several times across the Southeast. They have two children and two grandchildren.
Through all that, one thing hasn’t changed.
“We’re still good friends,” Ben said.
“We are, we really are,” Geneva agreed.
And after all these years, they end each night with a kiss and saying I love you.
What they loved about each other at the beginning of their relationship is still there.
“She’s so sweet,” Ben said.
“He’s just a really good guy,” Geneva said. “He’s always been good to me. He’s a good husband, a good father, a good supporter.”
The Wards, who moved to Frankfort in 2005 to help take care of their grandchildren, met in the mid-1950s when they were students at Pikeville College, then a two-year school. Ben was a sophomore and Geneva was a freshman.
The women’s dormitory had the only television on campus. That’s where all students would go to watch TV, and it’s where the Wards met.
“He said I smiled at him,” Geneva said of their first encounter.
Was it love at first sight?
“More or less,” Ben said. “I had to impress her first, take her to the movies and buy her a cherry Coke.”
“We had a lot of dates,” Geneva said. “We liked to go to downtown Pikeville to the drugstore and get a cherry Coke. We didn’t have a lot of money.”
When Ben completed two years at Pikeville, he went to Kentucky and earned a degree in engineering.
“I was going away to school, and she said, ‘We’ll never see each other again.’ I blurted out, ‘We could get married,’ and she passed out,” Ben said.
Geneva remembers the moment a little differently.
“I might have swooned a little,” she said.
The couple had a long-distance romance for two years as Ben competed a degree in civil engineering and Geneva taught elementary school in Knott County, her home county. Geneva went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.
They were married on June 10, 1959, in a small church at Hindman when Geneva was 22 and Ben was 23. Geneva opted for a light blue wedding dress.
“I had a pretty dress,” Geneva said.
“You sure did,” Ben concurred. “You were a beautiful bride. The dress matched your beautiful blue eyes.”
Ben, originally from Paintsville, served in the Air Force after they were married, and the Wards lived in Orlando, Florida, where he was stationed. They’ve also lived in Knoxville, Tennessee, where their children, Martha and Eric, were born, and Pikeville before moving to Frankfort, where both their children live.
In June, the Wards moved to the Lantern at Morning Pointe.
Because of the pandemic, Valentine’s Day will be low-key, and their 62nd anniversary may be the same.
That’s not really important. What is important has been their time together.
“We’ve done everything together,” Geneva said. “We’ve gone to a lot of movies, we’ve read books together. We’ve spent a lot of time together.”
So, after nearly 62 years of marriage, what is the secret to a long, successful marriage?
“I don’t know, but be good to each other, love each other,” Geneva said. “We’ve had a few fights, but we’ve never gone to bed angry. You should end every argument with a kiss.”
“We’re still lovey-dovey,” Ben said.
