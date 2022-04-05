Democrat Katie Flynn Hedden is passionate about her community. She previously served 1½ terms as a Frankfort city commissioner, stepping down only because she and her family moved outside of city limits.
Now, she said it is time for her to return to life as an elected official. Hedden is running for First District Magistrate for the Franklin County Fiscal Court. She will face off against incumbent Sherry Sebastian and Mark Barrett in the Democratic primary in May. Whoever wins the primary will be the de-facto representative for the first district on the fiscal court as there is no Republican challenger.
In the time since she stepped down as a city commissioner, she moved to what she called her “forever home” in Franklin County with her husband, Mike, and her twin daughters.
When asked who one of her biggest influences was, Hedden said Mother Teresa. She tries to embody what she stood for and help others as much as she could.
“I daily look for the good, ask for nothing in return, trust that my faith will guide me to take opportunities, and help for the betterment of others,” Hedden said.
Hedden has been a physical therapist assistant for the past 18 years. Having worked in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she understands the stress the community has been under, whether it be mental, physical or financial.
In order for Franklin County to move forward while coming out of the pandemic, Hedden said it is important to create a working and community culture of kindness and understanding. By working together, on the fiscal court and throughout the community, Franklin County can come out ahead.
“We need to find a balance in our fiscal/county environment and our communal balance while setting a tone of unity, collaboration, and communication, especially all committees, departments, boards, and financed organizations,” she said.
Additionally, she pointed out that many local businesses were having difficulties with staffing. She said it is important to support these local businesses and make sure they know their needs are met.
In order to diversify the job market in Franklin County, Hedden encouraged other businesses to be supported as well, specifically, “business start ups; innovation, technology, and manufacturing and supporting a workforce that is more than government-related jobs.”
In a Facebook post made by her campaign page, Hedden said she is running to keep bettering Franklin County. She listed such reasons as keeping the county’s rivers and streams clean for recreation, creating a place for skilled labor training, and making sure Franklin County’s youth have a reason to stay or come back after graduating from high school, as well as making sure the county’s elderly have adequate places for long-term care.
She sums up her post by saying she is not running for herself, but for the community.
“This isn’t about me. This is about us. I sit from the same sidelines watching the same players make the same mistakes. I want to be your voice. A voice to echo and follow through on our needs and wants,” she said.
In speaking with The State Journal, Hedden expounded on this, adding, “What you put into something is what you’ll get out of it. As 1st district magistrate I will work with you regarding whatever issues you and/or your property might have.”
“I love this community. I would love the opportunity to be your voice,” she said.
The deadline to register online to vote in the primary election is 4 p.m. on April 18. Kentuckians can visit the Secretary of State's website to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.