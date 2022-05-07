Does your former Franklin County Humane Society shelter pet have what it takes to earn the most tips at the 10th annual Gala?

Former and current shelter pets will be the featured waiters at this year's event, which includes an online auction June 9-15 and raises funds for shelter operations.

The pets' photos and stories will be included on the auction website, where tips will be welcome. The waiter that receives the most tips will become the cover pet for a calendar to be published later this year. The next top 12 tip recipients will each be featured on one month of the calendar, and photos of the rest of our special waiters will appear on the back of the calendar.
 
Want your pet to be a special waiter? Here's how the process will work:
 
• The pet must be a current or former resident of the Franklin County Humane Society Animal Shelter.
 
• A high-quality photograph of your pet (a photo taken with your phone will be fine) should be submitted in its actual size.
 
• Information or a story about your pet, including his or her name, must be limited to no more than 80 words (this is important due to the space limitations of the auction website).
 
• Note the approximate date that your pet joined your family from the Franklin County Humane Society Animal Shelter (the month and year will be fine).
 
• The photo and the story/information item can be sent to cwdauction@gmail.com until May 15.

