Nov. 12 was named George R. Pennington Sr. Day in Frankfort thanks to a proclamation signed by Mayor Layne Wilkerson.

Pennington, a former Frankfort Fire Chief, passed away on Sept. 27 at 82.

112122 Pennington proclamation

Nov. 12 was named George R. Pennington Sr. Day in Frankfort. From left are Tom Grissom, Lauren Popp, Berry Popp, Susan Popp, Pat Pennington, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Danny Bailey and Doris Bailey. (Photo submitted)

