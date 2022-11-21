Nov. 12 was named George R. Pennington Sr. Day in Frankfort thanks to a proclamation signed by Mayor Layne Wilkerson.
Pennington, a former Frankfort Fire Chief, passed away on Sept. 27 at 82.
Pennington came to Frankfort in 1963, following four years of service in the U.S. Navy and he and his wife, Pat, quickly became involved in the life of the community through social, family, church, athletic and civic activities.
He was a die-hard University of Kentucky fan, who enjoyed fishing and golfing. As an avid sports enthusiast, he played softball for more than 40 years, coached and sponsored many softball teams and helped organize many events and tournaments. He coached little league baseball and always worked to ensure any child who wanted to play had an opportunity.
A devoted family man, he always found time to spend with his two children, Tiger (Cynthia) and Susan (Berry Popp) and become involved in their activities. He was a proud dad to two, papaw to four and great-papaw to three.
Pennington assumed many leadership roles in his local church (deacon, trustee, treasurer, teacher) and often took his summer vacations to serve others through mission endeavors including local, state and international.
He was also an active member and past president of the Frankfort Optimist Club.
George began his 26 years of service with the City of Frankfort as a firefighter on Aug. 2, 1971, and later became certified as an Emergency Medical Technician. He was one of six hired to staff an additional fire station in north Frankfort. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant/driver when the West Frankfort Station opened Nov. 16, 1977. On April 16, 1985 he was promoted to Lieutenant and then to Captain on Jan. 24, 1989.
While serving as Captain in charge of the East Frankfort station, he was chosen from the ranks to become Fire Chief, effective Oct. 8, 1990. Soon after his appointment, he attended the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland, where he completed the Executive Fire Office Program.
During Pennington’s tenure as chief, he strived to make FFD a shining example to the community and the state at large. His achievements include implementation of regular staff meetings to improve communication throughout the department, which contributed significantly to the implementation of an enhanced 911 dispatch system.
He was instrumental in the design and construction of the East Frankfort Fire Station. He was successful in improving and modernizing the fire-reporting system by installing computers throughout the department. Concerned for the safety of the citizens as well as for fire personnel, he initiated a wellness program for personnel to include purchase of exercise equipment for each station. His desire to continually improve performance and patient care included upgrading all emergency apparatus and, in 1993, established the position of EMS training coordinator. Under his leadership, this program was expanded to include paramedic training and certification.
While serving as chief, Pennington became an active member of the National Association of Fire Chiefs and was instrumental in contacting fire chiefs throughout Kentucky to establish a Kentucky chapter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.