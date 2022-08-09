He may not be the Mayor of Frankfort anymore, but that does not mean Bill May has not been busy. 

May is currently working on putting together a benefit concert for people affected by the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Sami Garett.png

Nationally touring funk singer Sammi Garett and the Bill May All Stars will perform at a charity concert for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. (Courtesy of Sammi Garett.)

