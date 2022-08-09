He may not be the Mayor of Frankfort anymore, but that does not mean Bill May has not been busy.
May is currently working on putting together a benefit concert for people affected by the flooding in eastern Kentucky.
The concert, which will take place in front of the Old Capitol, is set for Friday, Aug. 26 and it will feature the Bill May All Stars as well as nationally touring singer, Sammi Garett.
Garett is from New York and toured with the funk band Turkauz before striking out on a solo career. Most recently she has been lending her talents to music legends and former members of The Talking Heads, Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew for their "Remain In Light" tribute show.
In addition to the donating to a cause, May said that this show will also serve as a makeup date for past shows in the same venue.
"This is kind of a redo for a show we did last year with Sammi and my band," May said. "We got rained out so we had to go into The Foundry, which was meant to be our green room. So we did the show in there."
May said that he was appreciative of having a place to play due to the rain last year, but he is excited at the prospect of another shot at playing with Garett in the original venue.
"Usually when I do shows that I produce myself, I do it on the Old Capital grounds for a reason," May noted. "One, it's the town square. Two, it's shaded and grassy and it makes it a more comfortable experience for people."
The time for the concert is still to be determined. May said that logistics such as food trucks are still to be worked out.
