041621.BobArnold_file.jpg

Former County Judge-Executive Bob Arnold spoke about the start of Lakeview Park in 2018. Arnold died Thursday at the age of 73. (State Journal file photo)

Former Franklin County Judge-Executive Bob Arnold died Thursday at his home. He was 73.

Arrangements are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. A cause of death has not been released.

Current Judge-Executive Huston Wells was mayor of Frankfort at the same time Arnold was county judge-executive.

“We were counterparts during the 1990s,” Wells said. “We were the ones who put the economic development program together at that time, and Bob built Lakeview Park as well.

“When the city and county work together, the community benefits greatly. Bob and I shared that view. There wasn’t much of a relationship between the city and county before Bob and I started working together.”

Wells said the last time he saw Arnold in an official capacity was three years ago when the county rededicated some facilities at Lakeview Park.

“Bob was a very good friend of mine,” Wells said. “I asked him to come back and talk about the park and building the park.

“We rededicated one facility, the Robinson Pavilion, after Harold Robinson, and another after Jimmy Smither.” Both were magistrates at the time the park was built.

When Wells was a magistrate on the fiscal court and served on the parks committee, the softball fields at Lakeview Park were dedicated as the Bob Arnold Complex.

Arnold, who was blind, began a golf scramble called the Eli Scramble, named after one of his seeing-eye dogs.

“When I was in the county judge’s office,” Arnold said in a story published in The State Journal in 2003, “I wanted to have a golf scramble to help fund the Council on Family Abuse. I was going to call it the Bob Arnold Scramble, but no one signed up.

“That’s when I decided to call it the Eli Scramble, and a lot of people were interested then.”

“Bob was extremely dedicated to serving the community,” Wells said. “He had a great sense of humor. He was always telling a story or a joke.

“He was a great guy, a funny guy, and we worked well together.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription