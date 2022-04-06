Franklin County will be worse off as the northern tip of the eastern appendage of the First Congressional District, a former county magistrate and Frankfort’s state legislator testified Wednesday in a lawsuit challenging the new map.

“I think it’s totally unfair,” said Jill Robinson, a Democrat who was a Franklin County Fiscal Court magistrate for 20 years. She said that when she saw the new map, “I was appalled. How in good cause can you defend that?”

Jill Robinson

Former Franklin County Fiscal Court Magistrate Jill Robinson, left, prepares to leave Franklin Circuit Court after testifying in the redistricting lawsuit in which she is a plaintiff. (Photo by Al Cross)

Franklin was the second most Democratic county in the Sixth District. Moving it helps five-term Republican Rep. Andy Barr of Lexington and does no harm to Republican Rep. James Comer, who has had a home in Frankfort since he became state agriculture commissioner in 2012. He ran for governor in 2015 and was elected to Congress in 2016.

State Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, said he and Comer are friends from their service in the state House, but he said it would be difficult for Comer to represent the whole district, which stretches to the Mississippi River.

“It will be difficult for the citizens of Franklin County to fit into that district,” which is more rural and agricultural, and the county will have less influence than it had in the Sixth District, where it fits “culturally, socially and economically,” Graham said.

Robinson agreed, saying the Sixth District is compact, allowing a Barr staffer to visit the courthouse every month. She said discussions at such meetings led to help from Barr for the Franklin County Women and Families Shelter, of which she was once board chair.

Robinson and Graham are co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed by the state Democratic Party. It also challenges the map that the Republican legislature drew for the state House.

Graham noted that someone driving from Lexington to Louisville now goes through five of the state’s six congressional districts: “I think it’s very unusual.”

Robinson said, “There’s got to be a better way to do this than leaving it up to state legislators."

One way, she suggested, is how fiscal courts redraw their lines after each federal census. State law calls for magistrates to appoint three citizens from different districts to draw districts “as nearly equal as is reasonably possible,” with the help of the county clerk. The court can “adopt or amend the report,” but Robinson said Franklin County’s practice has been to accept it. “You don’t mess with it.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription