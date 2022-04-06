Former Franklin County Fiscal Court Magistrate Jill Robinson, left, prepares to leave Franklin Circuit Court after testifying in the redistricting lawsuit in which she is a plaintiff. (Photo by Al Cross)
Franklin County will be worse off as the northern tip of the eastern appendage of the First Congressional District, a former county magistrate and Frankfort’s state legislator testified Wednesday in a lawsuit challenging the new map.
“I think it’s totally unfair,” said Jill Robinson, a Democrat who was a Franklin County Fiscal Court magistrate for 20 years. She said that when she saw the new map, “I was appalled. How in good cause can you defend that?”
Franklin was the second most Democratic county in the Sixth District. Moving it helps five-term Republican Rep. Andy Barr of Lexington and does no harm to Republican Rep. James Comer, who has had a home in Frankfort since he became state agriculture commissioner in 2012. He ran for governor in 2015 and was elected to Congress in 2016.
State Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, said he and Comer are friends from their service in the state House, but he said it would be difficult for Comer to represent the whole district, which stretches to the Mississippi River.
“It will be difficult for the citizens of Franklin County to fit into that district,” which is more rural and agricultural, and the county will have less influence than it had in the Sixth District, where it fits “culturally, socially and economically,” Graham said.
Robinson agreed, saying the Sixth District is compact, allowing a Barr staffer to visit the courthouse every month. She said discussions at such meetings led to help from Barr for the Franklin County Women and Families Shelter, of which she was once board chair.
Robinson and Graham are co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed by the state Democratic Party. It also challenges the map that the Republican legislature drew for the state House.
Graham noted that someone driving from Lexington to Louisville now goes through five of the state’s six congressional districts: “I think it’s very unusual.”
Robinson said, “There’s got to be a better way to do this than leaving it up to state legislators."
One way, she suggested, is how fiscal courts redraw their lines after each federal census. State law calls for magistrates to appoint three citizens from different districts to draw districts “as nearly equal as is reasonably possible,” with the help of the county clerk. The court can “adopt or amend the report,” but Robinson said Franklin County’s practice has been to accept it. “You don’t mess with it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.