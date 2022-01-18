Former Franklin County Judge-Executive Ted Collins is jumping back into politics by running for 6th District Magistrate against incumbent Lambert Moore.
Collins has a long familial history in Franklin County. He currently lives on a small farm in Choateville in a house his great-grandfather built more than 150 years ago. During his time at Franklin County High School, he would help out on his family’s farm, as well as work at the Burley Oil Company and the Valley Drive-In.
Following his time as a Capitol guard during former-Gov. Wendell Ford’s administration, Collins served as a deputy sheriff for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, later serving as county sheriff for multiple terms. In 2006, he was elected Franklin County judge-executive and stayed in that role until 2014, when he declined to run amid criticism of his transfers of county employees into new positions without proper approval from the full fiscal court.
Collins now works as a part-time farmer and buys and restores old boats in his spare time.
In speaking with The State Journal, Collins said his more than 30 years in public service has allowed him the chance to know many people who work in the county. He said these connections would be important in helping the county serve its residents.
“My many years in public service have given me an opportunity to work and meet with so many different people in government as well as the private sector. I’ve kept in contact with many of these people and maintained a working relationship with them.”
He continued, “I feel comfortable in renewing these contacts for the needs of the 6th District.”
Even though he has been out of the public eye for a few years, he said he still knows what is going on in the county and knows how to make the fiscal court work more efficiently.
“I’ve still kept up with our community and its needs, and I believe we need a new approach such as working together and cooperating as a team,” he added.
One of Collins’ focuses would be infrastructure, specifically, “the roads, streets, bridges and culverts and other needs of the 6th Magisterial District.”
He also stressed the need for better communication with constituents, and said he would “publish my cell number, e-mail address making it available to everyone in the 6th District. I will do my very best to answer all phone calls or if I’m not available I will return all phone calls and emails in a timely manner.”
Collins said his desire to return to public service stems from his love of his community. And added he would do everything he could to help those who live in his district, as well as the rest of the county.
“I love my community and I care about the people in Frankfort and Franklin County. I have a special place in my heart for the hard working men and women and the children of the 6th Magisterial District,” he said.
The Franklin County 6th District includes Bald Knob, Bellepoint, Bridgeport-Botkins, Choateville, Courthouse, Hickory Hills and St. Johns.
